[Hai Lights] Paddles, Traditions and Family Fun: Dive Into Dragon Boat Festival Spirit in Shanghai

Duanwu, or Dragon Boat Festival, is one of China's oldest festivals and is held on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month. The festival is widely associated with poet Qu Yuan and is marked by customs such as dragon boat racing, eating zongzi (sticky rice dumplings), hanging mugwort and calamus, and wearing fragrant sachets believed to ward off evil spirits. The holiday remains essential for family gatherings and cultural events. Shanghai parks, retail districts, cultural sites, and waterfronts are organizing a variety of Dragon Boat Festival-themed activities.

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Sijing Dragon Boat Festival | 泗泾龙舟赛 Sijing's Songjiang District dragon boat races are a big feature of Shanghai's Dragon Boat Festival. Both 22-person standard dragon boat races and smaller recreational contests allow viewers to enjoy one of the festival's most recognizable traditions. Beyond the races, an intangible cultural heritage market offers zongzi-making workshops, mugwort sachet creation, traditional dough sculptures, and paper-cutting demonstrations. Evening events feature a carnival atmosphere, riverfront food kiosks, and a drone light show above the water. Date: June 18-20 Admission: Free (reservation required for some viewing areas) Address: Sijingtang Leisure Green Space, 1 Waipojing Rd 泗泾塘休闲绿地,外婆泾路1号

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Ink and Heritage Garden Fair | 水墨入画非遗园游会 Hongqiao Xintiandi is transformed into an immersive ink-painting scene inspired by traditional Chinese art. Traditional holiday festivities are modernized with cultural performances, historical crafts, and participatory activities. Live demonstrations by intangible cultural heritage masters include calligraphy, Chinese knotting, gourd pyrography, Kunqu Opera, incense-making, Jiangnan silk-and-bamboo music, and martial arts. Handcrafted ceramics, silk brocade, sachets, and lacquer fans will be on display at a historic market. Practical classes like shadow-painting, wind chime manufacturing, and zongzi challenges are available for families. Date: June 18-21 Admission: Free Venue: Sitong & Bada Street, L1 South Area, Hongqiao Xintiandi 虹桥新天地南区L1四通&八达街 Address: 688 Shenchang Rd 申长路688号

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Sinan Mansion Countryside Market | 思南公馆田园风物市集 Sinan Mansions will celebrate with seasonal customs, craftsmanship, and outdoor activities. Set among the historic villas of the city center, the event offers visitors a chance to browse festival-inspired goods while enjoying one of Shanghai's most charming heritage districts. Live performances, intangible cultural heritage demonstrations, and traditional Chinese handcrafted goods will be on show at the market. Enjoy the Twelve Flower Goddesses, a themed costume parade rooted in classical Chinese aesthetics. An oil painting exhibition and vibrant floral displays will add to the festive atmosphere. Date: June 18-20 Admission: Free Venue: Sinan Mansions 思南公馆 Address: 509 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路509号

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Taopu Central Park Dragon Boat Festival Garden Fair | 桃浦中央公园端午古风游园会 Families looking for a relaxed outing can head to Taopu Central Park, where a free traditional-style garden fair will showcase folk customs, interactive activities, and cultural performances throughout the day. Visitors can take part in various hands-on experiences, including traditional crafts, seasonal activities, and classic games inspired by festival customs. The event also features a nature education zone that will introduce the cultural significance of herbs commonly associated with the festival, as well as a folk music area where guests can enjoy traditional Chinese melodies. Date: June 19 Opening hours: 10am-4pm Admission: Free Venue: Sunken Plaza, Taopu Central Park 桃浦中央公园国金下沉式广场 Address: 280 Dunhuang Road 敦煌路280号

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Pet Dragon Boat Festival Carnival | 猫朋狗友节 Pet owners can head to Shanghai Fuyuehui for a festival dedicated to four-legged companions. The event combines holiday traditions with pet-friendly activities, creating a lively gathering for both animals and their owners. Highlights include special zongzi treats made for pets, a fun sports meet, obedience challenges, cycling activities, and interactive games for owners and their furry friends. More than 15 pet brands will also take part, offering giveaways, product showcases, and family-friendly activities throughout the festival. Date: June 19-20 Opening hours: 4pm-9pm Admission: Free Venue: Shanghai Fuyuehui 上海复悦荟 Address: Lane 199, Chaozhou Road, Zhenru Town Subdistrict 真如镇街道潮州路199弄

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Dragon Boat Festival Craft Workshops | 端午游园手作活动 Visitors can take part in a series of Dragon Boat Festival-themed workshops at Shanghai Zhenru MixC MAX, where traditional crafts and seasonal customs take center stage. The activities are designed for families and anyone looking to experience the holiday through hands-on learning. Highlights include bamboo-weaving art and sachet-making sessions, allowing participants to create traditional decorations associated with the festival. Family-friendly zongzi-making workshops will also allow visitors to learn how China's iconic sticky rice dumplings are prepared. Date: June 19-20 Admission: Free (registration required) Venue: L4 Atrium, Shanghai Zhenru MixC MAX 上海真如环宇城MAX Address: No. 1, Lane 699 Tongchuan Rd 铜川路699弄1号

Dragon Boat Challenge | 端午龙舟闯关·人宠同舟竞渡 Looking for a Dragon Boat Festival outing that includes your furry friend? From June 19 to 21, Pet Adventure Island is hosting a three-day Dragon Boat Challenge where pets and their humans can paddle, race, earn rewards, and enjoy festival-themed treats together. Upon arrival, visitors will be guided on a tour of the island, with staff introducing the activities available at each zone. Complete the challenge route to receive a special festival passport and redeem a complimentary pet-friendly rice dumpling.