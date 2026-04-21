Hongqiao International CBD Celebrates 5 Years of Exceptional Growth

The Minhang section of Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District Credit: Ti Gong 1 Photo | View Slide Show

The Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District, a core area of the Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub, celebrates five years of remarkable growth this year and continues to solidify its position as a pivotal global trade and innovation center. By taking advantage of national support and its key position as a transportation hub, the business district regularly encourages new ideas, enhances the benefits from the China International Import Expo, and supports the connection between industry and city development. A frontier of innovation and reform, its objective is to serve as a vital catalyst for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region. The Minhang section of the Hongqiao international CBD has fully leveraged its advantages and moved forward with innovative business models, regulatory schemes and opening-up measures, such as partnerships with local universities and incentives for tech startups.

High-quality development Minhang District Director Wu Qiang told a press conference in March that it aims to further elevate the CBD to new heights and establish it as a model for high-quality development. Over the past years, it has been focusing on cultivating distinctive industries to establish a manufacturing R&D cluster in the Yangtze River Delta by targeting new forms of productive capacity, such as biomedicine, alternative energy and the digital economy. Currently, a total of 28,000 enterprises have been established in the region – a 55 percent increase compared to five years ago. Of these, 89 are headquarters-type enterprises, and regional tax revenue reached 11 billion yuan (US$1.61 billion) in 2025, representing a 1.3-fold increase compared to five years ago. The geographical advantage of the Hongqiao Transport Hub as a gateway to the Yangtze River Delta will be further leveraged, as will Minhang's strengths in science and technology innovation, a talent pool and industrial development. It aims to establish a hub for science and technology innovation in the Yangtze River Delta and forge a new model of cross-regional industrial collaboration.

The Hongqiao International Coffee Harbor in Hongqiao Pinhui is a popular destination for coffee firms seeking a foothold in Shanghai. Credit: Ti Gong

The Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center, also known as Hongqiao Pinhui, is a crucial display, trading and exhibition platform for import merchants in Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District. Credit: Ti Gong

Hongqiao Pinhui showcases various mainstream electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft models from 23 exhibitors.

A trader at Hongqiao Pinhui livestreams to promote the products. Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show