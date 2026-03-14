Jing'an Announces Yearlong Festival to Lure Visitors and Shoppers

Jing'an has announced a yearlong calendar of major events for 2026 to attract international visitors and shoppers to the downtown district. The events span theater, esports, design, music, and others.

The Jing'an Theatre Festival, International Flower Show, and World Coffee Culture Festival will kick off in April. In May, the district will host Shining Shanghai Light Up Jing'an, Shanghai Illustration & Pop Show, and Suhewan Shanghai Paddling Open.

Summer programming includes the China Annual Trends Summit, Jing'an Music Festival, and Dancesport Open Championships. The International Audio-Visual Arts Carnival, Valorant Champions 2026, and the Jing'an International Sculpture Project in September will take place in autumn.

The calendar continues into the final months of the year with the Alltra Games in October, Art Ripples in November, and the Shanghai Esports Masters in December.

Beyond seasonal events, Jing'an is also hosting year-round programming, including the International Sports Trend and Culture Festival and several immersive productions such as "Arcane," "ERA 2 – Spirit of Shanghai," and the long-running theatrical experience "Sleep No More."

According to the district government, the events are designed not only to expand the district's cultural offerings but also to reinforce its role in Shanghai's ambition to become an international consumption center city.

Jing'an has emerged as a preferred stop for international travelers and mid- to high-end global consumers, with the district drawing growing numbers of overseas visitors, according to the district's commerce commission.

The district is home to more than 800 tax-refund stores, with over 100 now offering an "instant tax refund" service.

In 2025, sales through tax refunds in Jing'an rose 60 percent from a year earlier. Transactions using the instant-refund option surged more than thirteen-fold. The average tax-refund purchase in the district is now twice the citywide average, the highest in Shanghai.

Among the major drivers is HKRI Taikoo Hui, where "The Louis," the world's only cruise-shaped commercial and cultural landmark of Louis Vuitton, has helped draw large numbers of international shoppers and contributed to a sharp rise in tax-refund sales.