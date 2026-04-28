Jing'an Emerges as a Global Hub for Consumption

This new column highlights Jing'an's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) achievements, including a better business environment, competitive industries and thriving emerging sectors. It also highlights the district's efforts to develop key industrial clusters and the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) to create a modern industrial system with a (3+3)+(1+3+X) framework. The "Invest Jing'an" section highlights the district's efforts in this area.

The "FIRST in Shanghai" initiative in Jing'an aims to advance Shanghai's development as an international consumption hub.

The "FIRST in Shanghai" initiative in Jing'an aims to advance Shanghai's development as an international consumption hub.

Jing'an is expanding its role in Shanghai's push to build an international consumption hub, anchored by a "first-launch economy" that connects global brand debuts, domestic design platforms and retail spaces.

It is driving fashion-led consumption through bespoke services that bring together global luxury houses, heritage local brands and independent designers, contributing strongly to Shanghai's fashion economy.

The district has also introduced the "Jing'an GO Consumer Wristband" to connect shoppers with digital spending experiences.

International brands entering China and Chinese labels expanding abroad work from this district. Brand launches, dedicated venues, and customs and trade facilitation increasingly link store openings, shortening the time from debut to market rollout.

Between 2019 and 2024, Jing'an introduced 1,186 first stores, including 21 global first stores, 17 Asian first stores and 184 national first stores. In 2025, it added 238 new stores, averaging about five per week, ranking first in Shanghai in new retail openings.

This activity centers on Nanjing Road W. Over 70 commercial projects and 2,100 brands are in its 1.8-square-kilometer core area. Major luxury groups like LVMH, Richemont and Kering are among the over 70 percent international tenants. One of Shanghai's most concentrated high-end retail zones, this area has 10 percent luxury brands. The latest expansion follows the 2025 launch of "The Louis," which attracted 500,000 visitors a day and boosted sales across surrounding properties by double-digits.

The cluster is also supported by 115 global service providers, bringing together global luxury groups, emerging Chinese designers and retail operators. Brands such as Birkenstock have expanded from initial store openings into broader operations in the district. Local label LABELHOOD has grown from a boutique on Fumin Road into a platform for designer launches and has also expanded overseas, including at Harrods in London.