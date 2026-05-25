Jing'an Plays a Key Role as Shanghai Emerges as a Beauty and Cosmetics Hub

Credit: Ti Gong

International partnerships, product launches and industry collaboration have helped Shanghai become a global beauty and cosmetics hub. The 2026 Shanghai International Beauty Festival in Jing'an District focused on global expansion, welcoming the UK as the guest country of honor and expanding cooperation with Thailand and South Korea. The initiative aims to attract foreign brands and resources and help Chinese beauty companies expand abroad by strengthening domestic-international markets, supply chains and innovation platforms. L'Oréal, Noble Isle, UKLASH, Galenic and CHAND launched new products and retail concepts. A Shanghai Vive global flagship experience store and a Sephora pop-up concept space were announced at the event. The event now covers cosmetics value chain research, commercialization and consumer marketing.

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Jahwa, Joy Group and Tencent attended the 2026 International Cosmetics Innovation Conference (ICIC) in Jing'an, along with over 3,000 industry participants. The topics included anti-aging, infant skincare and scalp care. A Jing'an Commerce Commission and British Beauty Council beauty pop-up opened at Jiuguang Department Store, and a beauty market at Daning Music Plaza featured anime-themed pop-ups, immersive experiences and domestic lifestyle brands for younger consumers. Jing'an and Fengxian' growing cooperation in developing Shanghai's beauty industry ecosystem was also highlighted. In March, the two districts signed a cosmetics cooperation agreement, creating a "dual-core" development model. Jing'an will handle headquarters operations, R&D, brand management and high-end consumption, while Fengxian – home to the Oriental Beauty Valley industrial cluster – will handle manufacturing and supply-chain integration. In April, the two districts launched an industry branding initiative at the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo. Jing'an and Fengxian will host 27 themed events and 15 industry matchmaking sessions in 2026 to collaborate on research, production and market expansion.

Credit: Ti Gong