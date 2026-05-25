Jing'an Plays a Key Role as Shanghai Emerges as a Beauty and Cosmetics Hub
International partnerships, product launches and industry collaboration have helped Shanghai become a global beauty and cosmetics hub.
The 2026 Shanghai International Beauty Festival in Jing'an District focused on global expansion, welcoming the UK as the guest country of honor and expanding cooperation with Thailand and South Korea.
The initiative aims to attract foreign brands and resources and help Chinese beauty companies expand abroad by strengthening domestic-international markets, supply chains and innovation platforms.
L'Oréal, Noble Isle, UKLASH, Galenic and CHAND launched new products and retail concepts. A Shanghai Vive global flagship experience store and a Sephora pop-up concept space were announced at the event.
The event now covers cosmetics value chain research, commercialization and consumer marketing.
Shanghai Jahwa, Joy Group and Tencent attended the 2026 International Cosmetics Innovation Conference (ICIC) in Jing'an, along with over 3,000 industry participants. The topics included anti-aging, infant skincare and scalp care.
A Jing'an Commerce Commission and British Beauty Council beauty pop-up opened at Jiuguang Department Store, and a beauty market at Daning Music Plaza featured anime-themed pop-ups, immersive experiences and domestic lifestyle brands for younger consumers.
Jing'an and Fengxian' growing cooperation in developing Shanghai's beauty industry ecosystem was also highlighted.
In March, the two districts signed a cosmetics cooperation agreement, creating a "dual-core" development model. Jing'an will handle headquarters operations, R&D, brand management and high-end consumption, while Fengxian – home to the Oriental Beauty Valley industrial cluster – will handle manufacturing and supply-chain integration.
In April, the two districts launched an industry branding initiative at the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo.
Jing'an and Fengxian will host 27 themed events and 15 industry matchmaking sessions in 2026 to collaborate on research, production and market expansion.
Jing'an's beauty and cosmetics industry cluster, worth over 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion), houses over 20 global companies, including L'Oréal's China headquarters and Yatsen Holding's global R&D center.
Beauty Nova Tech Hub, a beauty and health innovation center in Daning, integrates research, clinical transformation and commercialization through partnerships between government agencies, hospitals, research institutions and private companies.
Since its May 2025 launch, it has attracted over 100 domestic beauty companies with proprietary technologies and specialists. It collaborates with L'Oréal China, Huashan Hospital and Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital on clinical transformation and medical research.
It also works with Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, Xinhua Hospital, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the Scientific Skincare Innovation Alliance and International Cosmetics Innovation Conference.
Shanghai Fanyi Bioengineering & Life Sciences and Shanghai Fanyi Integrative Health Technologies won the Gold Medal with Jury Congratulations at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva.
Beauty Nova Tech Hub and WWD China created Beauty Hub, a cross-border business platform for international beauty brands, to support international expansion.
The project includes a French Beauty Lounge developed with Business France and CROSS MODE, as well as a UK Beauty Lounge launched in partnership with the UK Department for Business and Trade.
International beauty brands receive market-entry and localization support in China, while Chinese companies expand internationally.
Beauty Nova Tech Hub also strengthened ties with US, UK, South Korean, and Thai industry organizations and business chambers. The Korean Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai named the center a "Strategic Partner for Skin Health Industry," indicating greater beauty company cooperation between China and South Korea.
Editor: Li Qian