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Jing'an symposium gives foreign residents a direct line to government officials

by Li Qian
October 29, 2026
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Foreign residents in Shanghai have taken their questions and concerns directly to government officials at a symposium in Jing'an district, calling for more accessible and efficient public services.

The "City Partners Salon Series – Session for Foreign Friends,"held on Monday at the Jing'an Global Connect, brought together more than 10 foreign professionals from multinational companies, media organizations and other sectors.

Jing'an symposium gives foreign residents a direct line to government officials

They shared their experiences of living and working in Jing'an, raising practical issues and offering suggestions on how local services could better meet their needs.

Their concerns covered a broad range of issues, from immigration procedures and support for overseas talent to legal services, cross-border taxation, everyday convenience and social integration.

Officials from the Shanghai Airport Border Inspection Authority and Jing'an government departments responded during a face-to-face Q&A session. Topics included electronic port visas, streamlined immigration clearance procedures for foreign nationals, overseas talent policies, foreign-related legal services, cross-border taxation, and marriage registration and notarization involving foreign parties.

Participants also discussed ways to make Shanghai's cultural, business and tourism resources more accessible to foreign residents and visitors.

Jointly organized by Jing'an Global Connect and Yicai, the symposium aimed to provide a direct channel for communication between foreign residents and government departments, helping officials better understand the practical challenges people face in their work and daily lives.

Jing'an Global Connect is a one-stop service platform for foreign residents and businesses. It handles foreign-related administrative matters, facilitates connections between businesses and government departments, and assists with international business delegations.

Editor: Li Qian

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