Lantern and Light Shows: Shanghai's Spring Festival Celebrations Kick Off

by Hu Min
January 19, 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A dragon dance is staged in Sijing Town, suburban Shanghai's Songjiang District.

Shanghai has launched 2026 Spring Festival celebrations with a series of intangible cultural heritage events citywide.

A lighting ceremony in Sijing Ancient Town in suburban Songjiang District on Friday night marked the start of the festivities. The event opened with a high-tech light show projected onto the historic Anfang Pagoda. Auspicious beasts – mythical creatures symbolizing blessings, protection, and prosperity – appeared as lantern art, bringing good luck to visitors.

The Shanghai Lantern Art Exhibition showcases traditional lantern craftsmanship and offers interactive activities, including a photography contest, mobile games and stamp collection.

Following Sijing, several ancient towns across Shanghai will also host lantern displays and light shows.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A fish lantern parade on Zhouqiao Old Street in suburban Jiading District.

The Baoshan Luodian Lantern Festival will integrate 700 years of history with modern elements to create a time travel-style lantern carnival, while Jiading Zhouqiao Old Street will combine fish lantern parades and the traditional "Walking the Three Bridges" ritual.

Nanxiang Ancient Town will incorporate local icons such as Nanxiang xiaolongbao (soup dumplings) into its lantern designs, infusing regional charm and auspicious meaning, and Jinshan Fengjing Ancient Town will present a night cruise performance, blending ancient‑style shows with riverside scenery.

Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Zhujiajiao Ancient Town is lit up.

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town's lantern shows will feature folk performances and markets, highlighting the rich traditional Spring Festival atmosphere of the water town.

The INLET in Hongkou District will present the Shanghai-style New Year light season, presenting a magical lantern experience in longtang (alleyways), and the Xinzhuang Lantern Festival in Minhang District will integrate aerospace culture with heritage elements, promoting the integration of culture, tourism, and commerce.

Shopping malls and cultural and creative parks in Changning, Jing'an and other districts will feature various themed light installations as well.

If you go:

· Sijing Ancient Town Lantern Fair and Spring Festival serial activities

Date: January 16-March 3

· Baoshan Luodian Ancient Town Lantern Fair

Date: January 26-March 3

· Nanxiang Year of the Horse Lantern Exhibition

Date: January 26-March 3

· Fengjing Ancient Town Serial Activities

Date: January 26-March 3

· Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Spring Festival Activities

Date: January 26-February 23

· Qingxi Ancient Street Year of the Horse Lantern Fair

Date: January 26-February 23

· The INLET Spring Festival Season

Date: January 23-March 3

· Xinzhuang Lantern Fair

Date: February 13-March 3

