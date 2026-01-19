Lantern and Light Shows: Shanghai's Spring Festival Celebrations Kick Off

Shanghai has launched 2026 Spring Festival celebrations with a series of intangible cultural heritage events citywide.

A lighting ceremony in Sijing Ancient Town in suburban Songjiang District on Friday night marked the start of the festivities. The event opened with a high-tech light show projected onto the historic Anfang Pagoda. Auspicious beasts – mythical creatures symbolizing blessings, protection, and prosperity – appeared as lantern art, bringing good luck to visitors.

The Shanghai Lantern Art Exhibition showcases traditional lantern craftsmanship and offers interactive activities, including a photography contest, mobile games and stamp collection.

Following Sijing, several ancient towns across Shanghai will also host lantern displays and light shows.