Snow in Shanghai? Mercury Plunges But Don't Expect Snowmen

Heavy snow in northern China has dominated social media in recent days, with some areas reporting snow accumulation of nearly 20 centimeters. The same weather system is now tracking south, bringing more limited wintry conditions to Shanghai.

Shanghai is likely to see light snowfall in the coming days, though forecasters say it will not be enough to settle or build up, as the year's first nationwide cold wave moves across China.

Meteorological authorities said Shanghai will be affected by a strong cold front from Monday through Thursday, bringing gusty winds along with sleet or light snow. A blue-level gale alert remains in effect.

While snow is expected, amounts are forecast to be light and unlikely to stick.

The more significant impact will be the sharp drop in mercury. Average temperatures in the city are expected to fall by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius within 48 hours. From Tuesday to Thursday, the city will experience a prolonged cold spell, with daytime highs remaining below 5 degrees.

On Tuesday, some areas may see brief periods of sleet or light snow. Before midday on Wednesday, scattered snow flurries are possible in coastal and riverside areas, before skies turn cloudy later in the day.

Thursday morning is forecast to be the coldest point of the current cold wave. Temperatures in central Shanghai could fall to around minus 1 degree, while suburban areas may see lows of around minus 6 degrees. Icy conditions are possible in some locations, particularly overnight and in the early morning hours.

Temperatures are expected to recover gradually from Friday.

Authorities warned that roads and bridges in northern districts, including Chongming, Jiading, Baoshan and Qingpu, could become slick due to light snow or ice, urging commuters to take extra care.

Rail services are also being affected. Due to heavy snow in northern China, some high-speed train services on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai, Beijing-Hong Kong and Shanghai-Chengdu lines will be temporarily suspended through 8am on Tuesday.

Passengers are advised to check updates via China Railway's app 12306. Tickets for suspended services can be refunded free of charge.

The cold wave is spreading well beyond Shanghai, bringing heavy snow and sharp temperature drops across large parts of China. The national weather authorities said yellow alerts for blizzards, cold waves, and icy conditions remain in effect.

News of possible snowfall has sparked anticipation among Shanghai residents. "It's been so many years since Shanghai had proper snow," one resident wrote online. "Back in 2008, it came down hard – we could actually build snowmen."

While this week's flurries may fall short of the heavy snowfall seen in 2008, they mark the arrival of a prolonged cold spell. For now, the focus is on staying warm and traveling safely on icy roads.