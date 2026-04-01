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Chongming Island
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Largest Ever Community Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off This Month

by Ma Yue
April 1, 2026
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The 2026 Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival will open on April 12 at Shanghai Indoor Stadium.

It will be the largest public table tennis event ever in Shanghai, featuring two main sections: the Mixed Team Championship and the Singles Championship, with the finals taking place in August.

Largest Ever Community Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off This Month
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai-born former table tennis world champion Ni Xialian (left) takes part in a promotional activity for the Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival in a city mall.

The Mixed Team Championship follows the format of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, consisting of five categories: mixed doubles, men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, and women's doubles. Each team is allowed to register two professional athletes, with an age limit of 70 for all participants.

District qualifiers will be held from April 12 to May 18, with each district selecting one winning team to advance to the city-level round-robin stage, scheduled from May 23 to July 5.

Largest Ever Community Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off This Month
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Former world champions (from left) Cao Yanhua, Xu Yinsheng, Shi Zhihao and Ni Xialian were named ambassadors for the Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival.

Ultimately, four teams will compete in the finals in August. From July 11 to August 1, the top four teams will receive coaching from renowned table tennis players during a closed training camp on Chongming Island.

The Singles Championship is divided into two categories: the Open Group and the Campus Group. The Open Group features four men's and women's divisions for participants aged 19 to 70, while the Campus Group is open to youth aged 7 to 18.

Largest Ever Community Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off This Month
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A poster of the 2026 Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival adorns a city mall.

The competition adopts a points-based system, with the top two athletes in each division earning the opportunity to compete in the finals in August.

Registration will open on April 12. Those interested can sign up by scanning the QR code below. Foreign participants are also welcome.


Largest Ever Community Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off This Month

Editor: Ma Yue

#Chongming Island#Shanghai
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