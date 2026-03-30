Marathons on the Bund Boost Shanghai's Urban Vitality
Over 9,000 athletes raced from the Bund in a double event in the city on Sunday, with the Huangpu Half Marathon attracting 8,000 runners from a record 44,000 applicants, marking a 40 percent increase in interest compared with last year.
Another 1,200 skaters from 26 countries participated in the World Skate Marathon Tour.
"We are turning sports events into a driving force for city development," said an event organizer. "This race allows people to experience our culture while supporting local businesses."
The races highlight Shanghai's ambitions to become a global sports hub. According to the organizer, by linking sites such as Nanjing Road to shopping seasons, the district translated race traffic into economic growth.
Belgian Olympic champion Bart Swings won the men's 42-kilometer World Skate Marathon Tour in 1:00:24. Dutch skater Lianne Van Loon took the women's title in 1:18:32.
Chinese athletes dominated the half-marathon. Yang Chunlong finished first in the men's category with a time of 1:06:47. Wu Bing won the women's race in 1:13:48.
The event featured top international talent, including Winter Olympic stars. Swings competed alongside Czech skater Metodej Jilek, the 2026 Winter Olympic champion in the 10,000-meter speed skating event.
Participants followed an updated route through the heart of the city. The track included the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall and the Site of the First CPC National Congress.
Organizers provided special services to improve the athlete experience. Local hotels offered early breakfasts and late check-outs for participants. Runners also received traditional local snacks like butterfly cookies and White Rabbit candy.
Editor: Xu Qing