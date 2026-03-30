Marathons on the Bund Boost Shanghai's Urban Vitality

Over 9,000 athletes raced from the Bund in a double event in the city on Sunday, with the Huangpu Half Marathon attracting 8,000 runners from a record 44,000 applicants, marking a 40 percent increase in interest compared with last year.

Another 1,200 skaters from 26 countries participated in the World Skate Marathon Tour.

"We are turning sports events into a driving force for city development," said an event organizer. "This race allows people to experience our culture while supporting local businesses."

The races highlight Shanghai's ambitions to become a global sports hub. According to the organizer, by linking sites such as Nanjing Road to shopping seasons, the district translated race traffic into economic growth.