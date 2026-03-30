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Tourism Expo Opens in 3 Venues in Shanghai

by Hu Min
March 30, 2026
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Caption: Shot by Jiang Xiaowei.

Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026, a major tourism industry expo cluster, kicked off on Sunday, spanning three major venues.

The expo serves as a platform for industrial integration, resource aggregation and consumption stimulation, strengthening Shanghai's status as an international tourism hub.

The Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center offers travel, yachting, fishing, outdoor recreation and aesthetic displays.

HOTELEX Shanghai anchors the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for catering equipment, premium ingredients, coffee, and tea. Global new beverage launches, the World Barista Championship, bakery and chocolate fashion shows, and an agri-tourism farm produce market are highlights.

The Shanghai New International Expo Center showcases smart hotels, building decoration, and cleaning solutions. China's 500-billion-yuan pet market is the focus of Pet Wonderland.

The six-day expo features over 6,000 exhibitors displaying 100,000 new products in 700,000 square meters across 16 categories and 58 exhibition sections.

Editor: Xu Qing

#NECC#Shanghai
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