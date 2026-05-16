Shanghai Information Consumption Festival Offers Tokens, Public Discounts

Shanghai launches the 2026 Shanghai Information Consumption Festival on May 17 to boost the digital economy and offer shopping subsidies to consumers.

The festival will run through June 17 with 36 major activities across three main sectors: smart cloud computing, the metaverse, and digital content.

Organizers expect the event to surpass the success of last year's festival, which generated 40 billion yuan (US$5.9 billion) in information consumption.

Participating companies will distribute more than 4 million yuan in discounts, free service trials, and shopping vouchers during the event.

"We will focus on industry integration and public benefits to maintain Shanghai's leading position in information consumption," an official from the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said.