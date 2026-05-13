Traffic Controls Near North Suzhou Road for Wine Festival

Heading to the North Bund area this week? Check your route first, as temporary traffic controls will be in place near North Suzhou Road during the Shanghai Wine and Spirits Festival.

According to local traffic police, the measures will be in place in Hongkou District to ensure traffic safety during the event.

From May 13 to 19, North Suzhou Road, between Wusong Road and Jiangxi Road N., will be closed to all vehicles from 10am to 11pm each day.

Vehicles with valid event-related passes will be allowed to enter this section, however.

Police said the exact timing and scope of the controls may be adjusted according to on-site conditions. The measures may begin earlier or end later, and the restricted area may be expanded or reduced if necessary.

Residents, visitors and drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance, follow on-site traffic guidance and use alternative roads during the festival period.