Shanghai To Build AI-powered Sci-Fi Park
"NTM Project" Shanghai 288 Base, an 80,000-square-meter science fiction theme park designed around artificial intelligence-powered immersive experiences, has been launched in Shanghai.
The first phase of the park, which is equivalent to 11 football fields, has been completed. Located in Lingang Special Area of Pudong, the park will open to the public in August 1st, 2027.
The project, based on aviation-themed sci-fi IP "NTM Project," will combine mixed reality technology, AI-generated digital content and interactive aerospace simulations, according to Shanghai cultural and tourism authorities.
Developers said the park will feature immersive attractions including airlock cabin transitions, MR cockpit interaction systems and visual effects simulating space carrier operations.
The project will also include full-scale aerospace-themed equipment and a recreated lunar base environment designed to blend physical sets with digital technologies.
Authorities said the initiative aims to create a new model for China's sci-fi tourism industry by integrating technology, entertainment and education.
AI capabilities including smart navigation systems, interactive algorithms and digital content generation will be developed in partnership with local research institutions.
Editor: Yao Minji