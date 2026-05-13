Shanghai To Build AI-powered Sci-Fi Park

"NTM Project" Shanghai 288 Base, an 80,000-square-meter science fiction theme park designed around artificial intelligence-powered immersive experiences, has been launched in Shanghai. The first phase of the park, which is equivalent to 11 football fields, has been completed. Located in Lingang Special Area of Pudong, the park will open to the public in August 1st, 2027.

Credit: Ti Gong

The project, based on aviation-themed sci-fi IP "NTM Project," will combine mixed reality technology, AI-generated digital content and interactive aerospace simulations, according to Shanghai cultural and tourism authorities. Developers said the park will feature immersive attractions including airlock cabin transitions, MR cockpit interaction systems and visual effects simulating space carrier operations.

Credit: Ti Gong