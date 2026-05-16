International Women's Rowing Tournament Opens in Fengxian

The 2026 China International Women's Rowing Elite Tournament opened at the Youth Art Park in Shanghai's Fengxian District on Saturday.

The event highlights female sports power and promotes the integration of sports, culture, and tourism.

The three-day tournament has drawn 235 female athletes from 41 teams worldwide. Competitors come from countries including China, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, and Australia. They compete in quadruple sculls 1,000-meter and double sculls 500-meter races on the Jinhuigang River.

"Rowing shows the resilience and strength of women," said Wu Minxia, an Olympic diving champion and event ambassador. "I hope more people can join and feel the true charm of sports."

The race is the only single-gender official professional rowing event globally. It has been upgraded to an International Category B sports event this year.

Fengxian is leveraging the regatta to build an international outdoor sports city. Local authorities noted that long-term environmental protection efforts have improved river water quality to meet official water sports standards.

The tournament features elite, university, and club divisions. The elite group includes five international teams and four top Chinese teams.