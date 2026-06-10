Middle Eastern Capital Shifts to Shanghai Hub as Regional Tensions Rise
Middle Eastern investors are looking at Shanghai to diversify their portfolios amid global geopolitical uncertainties, according to participants at the Middle East-Shanghai Investment Services Promotion Conference, which took place in Pudong.
The event at the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone gathered diplomats, financial institutions, and corporate executives to establish new trade platforms and sign cross-border investment agreements.
Growing global uncertainties and the Middle East's domestic economic transition are prompting regional firms to look for stable markets in Asia, expanding their focus from traditional energy to non-oil sectors.
"Diversity is so crucial in any business," said Shelin Hakki, head of investments for the Middle East at Encor Group.
"There is some tension. The importance of diversifying your portfolio is so crucial for the long-term viability and success of anyone," Hakki told Shanghai Daily.
"Being able to get the invitation from the zone and coming into the country without the need for an extra visa is going to be such a big draw coming here," she said.
The hub aims to turn the high foreign interest into concrete business results. The zone's management is expanding its functions to handle a larger flow of international capital and corporate expansions, said Zhao Yugang, deputy director of the zone's management authority.
"We want to transform business exchange into actual project landings," said Zhao. "We started with convention and exhibition functions, and now we are showing our investment service capabilities."
Zhao said Middle Eastern capital is increasingly active, and economic ties with China continue to strengthen. The hub plans to host similar bilateral investment meetings with other countries and regions to attract more global service agencies.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China joined the newly established Middle East-Shanghai Investment Services Alliance as a key member during the event. The alliance will use the cooperation zone as a permanent base to share information and match investors with projects.
The Beijing Guoping New Economy and Culture Exchange Center launched a regional project roadshow center inside the zone.
The facility takes advantage of the zone's fast entry rules to fast-track investment presentations.
Chinese tech and manufacturing companies also displayed new projects at the conference. These projects focused on green energy, the low-altitude economy, smart cities, and biomedicine.
Participating firms included Volant Aerotech and Kanglin Biotech. These companies aim to expand their business networks into Middle Eastern markets through the hub.
The business zone sits next to Pudong International Airport. Foreign business visitors can enter the zone without a visa for up to 30 days if they receive an official invitation from registered domestic hosts.
Editor: Yang Meiping