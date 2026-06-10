Middle Eastern Capital Shifts to Shanghai Hub as Regional Tensions Rise

Middle Eastern investors are looking at Shanghai to diversify their portfolios amid global geopolitical uncertainties, according to participants at the Middle East-Shanghai Investment Services Promotion Conference, which took place in Pudong.

The event at the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone gathered diplomats, financial institutions, and corporate executives to establish new trade platforms and sign cross-border investment agreements.

Growing global uncertainties and the Middle East's domestic economic transition are prompting regional firms to look for stable markets in Asia, expanding their focus from traditional energy to non-oil sectors.

"Diversity is so crucial in any business," said Shelin Hakki, head of investments for the Middle East at Encor Group.

"There is some tension. The importance of diversifying your portfolio is so crucial for the long-term viability and success of anyone," Hakki told Shanghai Daily.

"Being able to get the invitation from the zone and coming into the country without the need for an extra visa is going to be such a big draw coming here," she said.

The hub aims to turn the high foreign interest into concrete business results. The zone's management is expanding its functions to handle a larger flow of international capital and corporate expansions, said Zhao Yugang, deputy director of the zone's management authority.