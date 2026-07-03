Minhang Baristas Display their Talent at Coffee Expo

The 2026 Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival was held on May 9 at the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center in Minhang District.

It unveiled the Minhang Barista Skills Competition which attracted both coffee aficionados and observers. The baristas that made it to the final maintained their composure throughout the competition and exhibited their exceptional workmanship.

The competition was a showcase of the talent of highly competent coffee professionals from Minhang and throughout the city.

The festival and related events showcased not just the city's vibrant coffee culture, but also its importance in the city's lifestyle.