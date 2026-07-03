Minhang Promotes Consumption with Summer Night Festivities
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The Viva Latino festival in Xinhong SubdistrictCredit: Ti Gong
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A table tennis-themed exhibition in Gumei SubdistrictCredit: Ti Gong
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The Night Life Festival in Qibao TownCredit: Ti Gong
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Holle Hope Williams, a teacher from Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai, made the winning shortlist at the final Huacao Town challenge.Credit: Ti Gong
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The Xinzhuang Industrial Zone audition finalCredit: Ti Gong
Minhang District is hosting a variety of night events, concerts and promotional efforts to boost consumption and spending at key commercial and retail landmarks as the city embraces summer in all its glory.
Singing to glory
The 2026 Minhang Citizen Singer Contest allows music fans to showcase the district's deep integration of "culture, commerce, tourism, sport and exhibitions" by leveraging cultural and sporting events. The event, which began in March and attracted about 3,000 participants, will run year-round across all 14 local subdistricts
Thirty singers competed in the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone audition final in Magic Plaza. Aerospace engineers, firm employees, local citizens, young entrepreneurs and arts aficionados performed in the finale. Eight winners advanced to the district preliminary round.
The organizers turned cultural activities into a community event by hosting the competition in the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, where residents come to relax and shopping.
A special summer market featured over 30 stalls selling specialty meals, homeware, cultural and creative products inspired by intangible cultural heritage, family-friendly activities and community services.
A spokesman from the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone said organizers and management committee have been using this technique to let expert organizers run the event so customers can profit.
The integrated approach boosts local businesses' revenue and customer base while offering residents high-quality cultural services and inclusive consumer benefits.
The Fashion Park hosted the final Huacao Town challenge for the eight winning positions on May 30. The retail complex saw around 20,000 visitors and over 1 million yuan (US$147,972) in turnover, a 30 percent month-on-month increase in footfall and retail expenditure.
The 30 finalists were chosen from over 200 candidates from local communities, businesses and schools after a rigorous procedure. Foreign singers also entered the competition because of the Huacao International Community's unique setting.
Holle Hope Williams, a foreign teacher from Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai, made the winning shortlist and praised the competition's huge stage, enthusiastic crowd and exciting environment.
Having enjoyed music since childhood, she met a group of like-minded musicians in Huacao, where music has broken down language boundaries.
The Fashion Park organizers and shop operators offered discount vouchers for dining and fitness services from over 20 brands, including Italian-style restaurants, dessert stores and the Weike Fitness Center.
International schools from the US, South Korean, the UK and Singapore are in close proximity to Fashion Park, a commercial landmark in Huacao International Community.
The commercial district is home to a diverse range of dining options and retail outlets representing countries such as Italy, Turkey and India, making it a "second living room" for many expatriate families.
According to a representative of Huacao Town's cultural and sports division, hosting the singing competition on Fashion Park's open-air stage broke the spatial constraints of traditional indoor cultural and sporting events and brought international friends and local residents together to enjoy music, stroll around the retail complex and be fully immersed in city life.
Viva Latino festival
THE HUB•Xintiandi at the Hongqiao transportation center launched the Viva Latino festival in early June, a two-weekend immersive experience for travelers and residents.
Visitors got to enjoy Chilean wine, Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, Argentine Yerba mate, vigorous Zumba, Brazilian DJ sets and freestyle football.
THE HUB•Xintiandi in Xinhong Subdistrict was transformed into a "Latin American village." Visitors tried out delicacies and wines from various nations, enjoyed performances, and engaged in street-side festivals to experience Latin America's passionate and exuberant energy through music and dance.
The market had responded well to the Viva Latino festival last year, promoting cross-cultural exchange and consumption.
Based on this success, THE HUB•Xintiandi and the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center (Hongqiao Pinhui) expanded their collaboration this year to include award-winning coffee bean cupping sessions, Spanish language classes, a wine map exploration and an avocado pit planting workshop.
As Alberto Cañas, Commercial Counsellor at the Chilean Consulate General in Shanghai, stated, "We share more than just products; we share passion, warmth and sincerity."
The second phase of Viva Latino festival was held from June 12-14. This also marked the start of the build-up to this year's World Cup-themed night-time economy promotions.
In anticipation of increased demand for evening matches and social gatherings during the World Cup, some companies in the North District of THE HUB•Xintiandi introduced special World Cup set menus and combination packages.
Shopping centers are more than just places to buy or watch sports. They offer social interaction, culture, entertainment, and lifestyle.
THE HUB•Xintiandi expects footfall and revenue to rise this month, especially on weekends and during peak nighttime hours.
A Xinhong Subdistrict spokesperson said the Viva Latino festival is a microcosm of cross-cultural interchange and consumer promotion because the city integrates culture, commerce, tourism and sports.
Eventually, the subdistrict will help major retail complexes find sustainable methods for frequent events and consumer promotion activities.
Qibao's night life
Qibao Town's Night Life Festival runs from June 5 to July 19, and the Powerlong City Plaza has been transformed into a Latin American and World Cup-themed plaza.
Banners, fairy lights, illuminated signage and football decorations decorate the open space, while an immersive viewing area along the riverfront captures summer nightlife.
Qibao's 15 food stalls, including historic Qibao Old Street cuisines, fashionable Powerlong City Plaza shops and high-quality retailers, create a dynamic night market environment.
Many stores have extended their hours and are selling late-night appetizers and drinks.
Table Tennis Carnival
Gumei Cultural and Sports Hall is staging a table tennis exhibition as a part of the city-wide Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival.
The show integrates vintage artifacts, the city's iconic table tennis brands, cultural legacy and fascinating installations.
They chronicle the sport's century-long history in Shanghai. The display chronicles the city's deep relationship to the nation's favorite sport in this small space.
The exhibition also focuses on sports milestones. With photos of Olympic victors' victory celebrations, it recreates their triumphs with historical moments, medals and trophies.
Editor: Li Qian