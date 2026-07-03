Minhang Promotes Consumption with Summer Night Festivities

Holle Hope Williams, a teacher from Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai, made the winning shortlist at the final Huacao Town challenge.

Minhang District is hosting a variety of night events, concerts and promotional efforts to boost consumption and spending at key commercial and retail landmarks as the city embraces summer in all its glory.

Singing to glory

The 2026 Minhang Citizen Singer Contest allows music fans to showcase the district's deep integration of "culture, commerce, tourism, sport and exhibitions" by leveraging cultural and sporting events. The event, which began in March and attracted about 3,000 participants, will run year-round across all 14 local subdistricts

Thirty singers competed in the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone audition final in Magic Plaza. Aerospace engineers, firm employees, local citizens, young entrepreneurs and arts aficionados performed in the finale. Eight winners advanced to the district preliminary round.

The organizers turned cultural activities into a community event by hosting the competition in the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, where residents come to relax and shopping.

A special summer market featured over 30 stalls selling specialty meals, homeware, cultural and creative products inspired by intangible cultural heritage, family-friendly activities and community services.

A spokesman from the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone said organizers and management committee have been using this technique to let expert organizers run the event so customers can profit.

The integrated approach boosts local businesses' revenue and customer base while offering residents high-quality cultural services and inclusive consumer benefits.

The Fashion Park hosted the final Huacao Town challenge for the eight winning positions on May 30. The retail complex saw around 20,000 visitors and over 1 million yuan (US$147,972) in turnover, a 30 percent month-on-month increase in footfall and retail expenditure.

The 30 finalists were chosen from over 200 candidates from local communities, businesses and schools after a rigorous procedure. Foreign singers also entered the competition because of the Huacao International Community's unique setting.

Holle Hope Williams, a foreign teacher from Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai, made the winning shortlist and praised the competition's huge stage, enthusiastic crowd and exciting environment.

Having enjoyed music since childhood, she met a group of like-minded musicians in Huacao, where music has broken down language boundaries.

The Fashion Park organizers and shop operators offered discount vouchers for dining and fitness services from over 20 brands, including Italian-style restaurants, dessert stores and the Weike Fitness Center.

International schools from the US, South Korean, the UK and Singapore are in close proximity to Fashion Park, a commercial landmark in Huacao International Community.

The commercial district is home to a diverse range of dining options and retail outlets representing countries such as Italy, Turkey and India, making it a "second living room" for many expatriate families.

According to a representative of Huacao Town's cultural and sports division, hosting the singing competition on Fashion Park's open-air stage broke the spatial constraints of traditional indoor cultural and sporting events and brought international friends and local residents together to enjoy music, stroll around the retail complex and be fully immersed in city life.