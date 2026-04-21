Minhang Sees New Projects, Key Events and Strategic Cooperation Signed

Credit: Ti Gong

District officials discuss Qianwan Park project District leaders, including, Minhang's Party Secretary Lu Fangzhou and Director Wu Qiang, participated in tree planting activities in late March at Hongqiao Qianwan Park. They also listened in detail to reports on the overall progress of the park project, its ecological planning and layout, and the annual greening work. Minhang aims to deepen the seamless integration of urban and park areas to turn itself into a beautiful urban park district that is both liveable and conducive to business, ensuring that the benefits of green spaces are accessible and enjoyed by all. The Qianwan park, in the Qianwan area of the Hongqiao International Central Business District, covers an area of 76 hectares and is divided into four stages in terms of construction. It is positioned as a world-class urban waterfront central park and will become the ecological green living room of the Yangtze River Delta region. Its Phase 1 project covers an area of approximately 10 hectares, and is expected to be completed this year.

Minhang Extends Strategic Cooperation with Jiao Tong University on Innovation Minhang District and Shanghai Jiao Tong University have pledged further collaboration in terms of science and technology innovation and a deeper linkage between the campus, Zizhu High-Tech Park and the urban landscape. Lu Fangzhou, Secretary of the Minhang District Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Jiao Tong's President Ding Kuiling ahead of the university's 130th anniversary celebrations. Jiao Tong will continue to supply high-caliber talent, pool innovative resources and stimulate scientific research vitality for regional development, serving as the "intellectual engine" of regional innovation and development. On the other hand, Minhang provides ample scope and robust support for the commercialization of university research, innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives, becoming a "solid backbone" of the university's high-quality development. In recent years, the two parties have continued to deepen their strategic cooperation, promoting the precise alignment of resources and the close integration of functions between the district and the university. In particular, the Grand neoBay Science and Technology Innovation Hub, jointly established by the two parties, serves not only as a vital source of scientific and technological innovation but also as a key link fostering deep integration between the university and local industry. The combined valuation of enterprises established by the university in Minhang now exceeds 50 billion yuan (US$7.32 billion). Jiao Tong and Minhang's Zizhu High-Tech Park also signed a strategic cooperation agreement earlier this month. The park will provide an additional 300 million yuan in funding to the university, building on the over 1 billion yuan it has cumulatively contributed over the years. The two parties will deepen their strategic cooperation in all areas, promote the close integration of industry, academia and research, and help the university accelerate its development into a world-class institution. The funds will be allocated to support the development of academic disciplines and the cultivation of talent, thereby strengthening the foundation for innovative talent and enhancing the capacity for original innovation. It will also be allocated to addressing the challenges faced in the commercialization of university research findings.

Charity concert showcases talent of autistic art troupe A charity concert was held at the Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall on April 2 under the aegis of the Minhang Civil Affairs Bureau and the Minhang Branch of the Shanghai Charity Foundation. It brought together "charity, visual projects, charity foundations and socially responsible enterprises," offering a platform for members of the "Minhang Baby of the Stars Art Troupe," which is made up of autistic children, to showcase their talents. The heart-warming event attracted over 300 audience members, and received donations from around a dozen enterprises to show support and care for children with autism. Over the past decade, Minhang has contributed to advancing the development of a social support system for autistic individuals. A standard service guidance on assisting autistic people, the first of its kind in Shanghai and nationwide, has been available in the district, and several brick-and-mortar autism-assisting centers have also been set up. Regular auctions and charity concerts are held to raise both awareness and the level of support for individuals with autism. An online platform has been unveiled to bring integrated resources such as therapeutic courses, vocational training, expert consultations and an events calendar to more people in need across the district. Members of the Shanghai Angel Choir, social workers, family members of autistic children as well as representatives of the sponsors took to the stage and sang "The World Through Your Eyes" together to wrap up the event.