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Moscow Meets Shanghai: Conservatory Series Returns for Concerts and Master's Camp

by Ma Yue
June 8, 2026
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The "Moscow Conservatory at SHOAC" series returns to Shanghai in July with five performances and a master's camp.

The project, launched by the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory and the Shanghai Oriental Art Center (SHOAC) in 2020, aims to improve cultural and artistic communication between the two cities and introduce Russian music to local music fans.

Moscow Meets Shanghai: Conservatory Series Returns for Concerts and Master's Camp
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The "Moscow Conservatory at SHOAC" was launched by the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory and the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

The Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year. This institute, named after the famous Russian composer, has nurtured outstanding musicians since 1866.

The piano master's camp has been organized in Shanghai for three years. In its fourth edition, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory professors, Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian, will interact with talented local pianists for three days from July 28 to 30.

Moscow Meets Shanghai: Conservatory Series Returns for Concerts and Master's Camp
Caption: Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian will interact with young local pianists.

The two pianists will give a recital on July 31 and August 1, respectively. Other concerts in the series include a piano recital by Vladimir Vishnevsky, winner of the Rachmaninoff Competition, on August 1; a concert by the Borodin Trio on August 23; and the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory Chamber Choir's concert on November 21.

Those interested can follow the official account of the Art Center's art education department, "SHOAC_YIJIAO" for more information on the master's camp and apply for open classes.

Moscow Meets Shanghai: Conservatory Series Returns for Concerts and Master's Camp
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The concerts for this year's "Moscow Conservatory at SHOAC" series.

Editor: Ma Yue

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