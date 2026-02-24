[General]
Suzhou Creek
Shanghai
Suzhou

Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival

by Li Qian
February 24, 2026
Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival
Credit: Ti Gong

Resettlement and Reunion

Pengyi residential complex, central Shanghai's largest demolition-and-reconstruction project, held a neighborhood reunion carnival for Spring Festival before Chinese New Year after the return of the residents.

As many as 2,110 households have moved back to the rebuilt apartments, replacing decades-old homes with shared kitchens and bathrooms. Celebrations included New Year blessings, cultural workshops, reunion meals and family photos.

Pengyi, Shanghai's first workers' housing estate, was built in 1955. Redevelopment planning began in 2019, and agreements were signed in October 2020. Early July 2025 saw the last Pengpu Xincun residents receive their new apartment keys, ending a 20-year renewal wait.

Pengpu Xuncun has renovated 102 old homes for 4,907 families since 2005.

Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival
Credit: Ti Gong

Expats celebrate Chinese New Year

Expatriates celebrated Chinese New Year in Jing'an with local and traditional activities on February 11. The group of 15 wrote the Chinese character "福,"or happiness, wore traditional attire and made pork wontons. The tour began at Jing'an Global Connect, a one-stop service hub for foreign residency permits, housing, education and healthcare. After learning about traditional clothing and etiquette at a Han culture center along Suzhou Creek, participants dined at a community canteen and ended the evening at Zhangyuan Garden, a restored shikumen stone-gate complex and cultural landmark.

Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival
Credit: Ti Gong

Winter care class

Jing'an's winter care program for primary school students began on February 2, providing supervised holiday activities for over 400 children.

At 15 sites, the program covers all subdistricts and towns in the district during the 10 working days of winter break through February 13. Over 200 grassroots officials and volunteers supported the initiative.

In 2024, Shanghai expanded public welfare childcare to include the winter holiday. Science, innovation, intangible cultural heritage and drama classes provide a safe and structured program.

Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival
Credit: Ti Gong

Community garden

An overgrown patch of land in the Caojiadu Subdistrict is now a community garden where residents can relax and socialize.

The 530-square-meter site in the residential complex at Lane 500 Yuyao Road was long neglected. After renovation, it's a shared green space for relaxation, light exercise and community activities.

Dedicated areas encourage residents to grow flowers and vegetables, making gardening a daily habit and strengthening neighborhood ties.

District greenery officials said the project is part of Jing'an's small-scale community garden initiative to revitalize underused urban spaces. The district plans to add such initiatives to its neighborhood green network.

Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival
Credit: Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong

Spring Festival at home

Tenants made brocade pendants for the Year of the Horse and printed auspicious motifs using ink-rubbing techniques at the V Linker Middle Ring Youth Community Service Center on February 2.

Shola Osiyemi, a UK tenant who moved to Shanghai four months ago, celebrated his first Spring Festival in China. He saw an annual abundance symbol emerge as staff helped him apply ink. He said activities like the spring festival have helped him understand Chinese culture and he planned to spend the holiday exploring the city and eating more xiaolongbao steamed buns. V Linker offers affordable apartments for young renters with community programming to help newcomers feel at home.


Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival
Credit: Ti Gong

Flower bazaar at doorstep

Spring Festival has made seasonal flowers one of Shanghai's most popular holiday purchases, and Jing'an residents can now find them easily. Community horticulture centers in residential neighborhoods have become mini flower bazaars with retail, workshops and cultural displays. The result: a convenient, close-to-home way to buy festive flowers and enjoy the season. The Jing'an Sculpture Park horticulture center sells orchids, cymbidiums, Chongming narcissus and holiday flowers. With plum blossoms in the park, visitors can shop for flowers and walk in winter.

Neighborhood Reunion Carnival for Spring Festival
Credit: Ti Gong

Robots on show

The First Central Primary School of Jing'an District featured robot dogs dancing and humanoid robots performing intricate moves. A science outreach program gave students hands-on experience with robots and an opportunity to chat with robot scientists to make robotics tangible, inspiring early science and engineering interest.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Suzhou Creek#Shanghai#Suzhou
