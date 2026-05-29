Panoramic Crystal Ball to Redefine Xuhui Riverside
A huge crystal ball is set to dominate the the Huangpu River skyline over Xuhui.
The new world-class cultural and tourism landmark, The Shanghai West Bund Star Dome project, a 1.2 billion yuan (US$170 million) investment, was signed recently.
Just like a crystal sphere floating on the Xuhui Riverside, the new structure, in conjuring up a brilliant light tech show in seamless harmony with riverside ecology, will usher in a new chapter in local tourism.
The dome project was inked at the 5th Shanghai Tourism Investment Promotion Conference on April 29.
Situated in the prime riverfront, south of the Dome Art Center and next to the West Bund Dream Center, the venue commands breathtaking river view and, upon completion, will be the first large-scale spherical immersive venue of its kind in China, and the fourth worldwide.
The exterior of the panoramic structure will be covered in smart LEDs.
As shimmering blue and purple lights evolve on its curved surface, the luminous sphere, reflected on the river, in sync with the dazzling lights of buildings in Lujiazui on the opposite bank, would redefine the riverfront view.
The interior, fitted with a panoramic screen array and featuring a viewing space, would afford about 3,000 audience members an immersive experience.
This stage will host immersive performances, digital art shows, international brand launches, catwalks, and light shows.
There will also be water recreation and a riverside night tour.
The dome has been designed by a local Shanghai team, with oriental aesthetics.
For all its cutting-edge digital technology, there is a consistent stress on riverfront ecology and the ebb and flow of the mighty stream.
Predictably, in the future, it will, by leveraging premium cultural and tourism resources in the area, conjure up a new landmark that links up the Xuhui Riverside, the Expo Zone, and the New Bund in Pudong (Qiantan), fostering a New Golden Triangle along the river.
Construction will start in the second half of 2026 and will be ready for service by the end of 2027.
Editor: Fu Rong