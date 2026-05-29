Panoramic Crystal Ball to Redefine Xuhui Riverside

A huge crystal ball is set to dominate the the Huangpu River skyline over Xuhui. The new world-class cultural and tourism landmark, The Shanghai West Bund Star Dome project, a 1.2 billion yuan (US$170 million) investment, was signed recently. Just like a crystal sphere floating on the Xuhui Riverside, the new structure, in conjuring up a brilliant light tech show in seamless harmony with riverside ecology, will usher in a new chapter in local tourism. The dome project was inked at the 5th Shanghai Tourism Investment Promotion Conference on April 29. Situated in the prime riverfront, south of the Dome Art Center and next to the West Bund Dream Center, the venue commands breathtaking river view and, upon completion, will be the first large-scale spherical immersive venue of its kind in China, and the fourth worldwide.

Credit: Ti Gong

The exterior of the panoramic structure will be covered in smart LEDs. As shimmering blue and purple lights evolve on its curved surface, the luminous sphere, reflected on the river, in sync with the dazzling lights of buildings in Lujiazui on the opposite bank, would redefine the riverfront view. The interior, fitted with a panoramic screen array and featuring a viewing space, would afford about 3,000 audience members an immersive experience. This stage will host immersive performances, digital art shows, international brand launches, catwalks, and light shows.





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