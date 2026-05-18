Scottish Bagpipes Weave Flash Mob Magic on Iconic Street

Scottish bagpipes cut through the bustle of Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road E. on Sunday afternoon, briefly turning one of the city's busiest shopping streets into an open-air stage. The flash mob served as a preview for the 14th Chenshan Grassland Music Festival, one of China's largest and longest-running outdoor classical music festivals.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Professional Scottish musicians performed alongside students from NACIS Shanghai, drawing crowds of shoppers and tourists who stopped to watch and film the performance. The festivities later moved indoors for a traditional Scottish ceilidh, where visitors joined hands and danced to live Celtic music performed by Chinese musician Chu Jialin and the Canú Band.

Credit: Ti Gong