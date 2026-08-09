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Shanghai Fitness Report: 95.1% Pass Rate But Obesity on the Rise

by Ma Yue
August 9, 2026
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On National Fitness Day, Shanghai released its latest physical fitness monitoring report. Shanghai citizens achieved a physical fitness pass rate of 95.1 percent, and over 56.5 percent of residents regularly participate in physical exercise – both figures ranking among the top in the country.

Regular physical exercise is typically defined as having at least three exercise sessions per week, each lasting more than 30 minutes. The 56.5 percent rate is 18 percentage points higher than the national average.

Shanghai Fitness Report: 95.1% Pass Rate But Obesity on the Rise
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai citizens achieved a physical fitness pass rate of 95.1 percent.

However, it is worth noting that the obesity rate among adults in the city has increased, reaching 25 percent for males and 11.5 percent for females. Residents are reminded to maintain a balanced and healthy diet.

In terms of fitness service supply, 91.9 percent of residents aged 19 and above can reach sports facilities within a 15-minute walk or bike ride, indicating that Shanghai's "15-minute fitness community circle" has been largely established.

Shanghai Fitness Report: 95.1% Pass Rate But Obesity on the Rise
Credit: Ti Gong

As for preferred sports, adolescents aged 7 to 18 most enjoy running, rope skipping, badminton, and basketball. Those aged 19 to 59 prefer walking, cycling, running, badminton, while seniors aged 60 and above mainly engage in walking, supplemented by cycling, square dancing, table tennis, and other activities.

With the growing proportion of the elderly population in the city, promoting the construction of senior sports and health centers has remained a priority for district sports and civil affairs departments.

By the end of 2025, the city had built a total of 200 senior sports and health centers, covering all 16 districts. In 2026, Shanghai plans to add another 40 such centers.

Shanghai Fitness Report: 95.1% Pass Rate But Obesity on the Rise
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: By the end of 2025, the city had built a total of 200 senior sports and health centers.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Shanghai
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