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Nanjing Road
Shanghai
Nanjing

'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store

by Yang Yiting
August 4, 2026
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Shanghai's official cultural souvenir brand "Shanghai Gift" opened a new themed shop at the century-old Yong'an Department Store, one of the city's most iconic commercial landmarks on Nanjing Road E.

The store began trial operations today, with an official opening scheduled for the end of August.

Located along the bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, the store combines Shanghai's rich commercial heritage with contemporary design, offering a new way to explore the city culture through creative lifestyle products and souvenirs.

'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store
Caption: The shop on Nanjing Rd E. is scheduled to open officially at the end of August.

The store has teamed up with TINGDECO, a Shanghai lifestyle brand known for transforming local history and culture into modern designs.

As the official gift partner of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, which will take place in Shanghai on September 22-27, TINGDECO will collaborate with Shanghai Gift to develop a series of exclusive, limited-edition products.

Among the featured releases is the "Yong'an Limited Edition Visitor Guide," which draws inspiration from the historic department store's iconic architecture and archival images of Nanjing Road.

The illustrated booklet uses modern design to showcase the century-old landmark's commercial legacy and the evolving story of Shanghai's urban culture.

The store will also offer a variety of Shanghai-themed cultural and creative products, including magnets featuring beloved local foods such as xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), Chinese mitten crab, meat-stuffed mooncakes, and scallion oil noodles.

'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store
Caption: Local food-themed magnets

Other items include modern tea products, silk scarves, folding fans, postcards, and lifestyle goods incorporating elements of Shanghai's urban history and identity.

'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store
Caption: A folding fan
'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store
Caption: Other Shanghai souvenirs
'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store
Caption: Postcards
'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store
Caption: TINGDECO, a Shanghai lifestyle brand

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Nanjing Road#Shanghai#Nanjing
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