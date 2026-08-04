'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store

Shanghai's official cultural souvenir brand "Shanghai Gift" opened a new themed shop at the century-old Yong'an Department Store, one of the city's most iconic commercial landmarks on Nanjing Road E.

The store began trial operations today, with an official opening scheduled for the end of August.

Located along the bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, the store combines Shanghai's rich commercial heritage with contemporary design, offering a new way to explore the city culture through creative lifestyle products and souvenirs.