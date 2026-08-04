'Shanghai Gift' Opens Shop at Historic Yong'an Department Store
Shanghai's official cultural souvenir brand "Shanghai Gift" opened a new themed shop at the century-old Yong'an Department Store, one of the city's most iconic commercial landmarks on Nanjing Road E.
The store began trial operations today, with an official opening scheduled for the end of August.
Located along the bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, the store combines Shanghai's rich commercial heritage with contemporary design, offering a new way to explore the city culture through creative lifestyle products and souvenirs.
The store has teamed up with TINGDECO, a Shanghai lifestyle brand known for transforming local history and culture into modern designs.
As the official gift partner of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, which will take place in Shanghai on September 22-27, TINGDECO will collaborate with Shanghai Gift to develop a series of exclusive, limited-edition products.
Among the featured releases is the "Yong'an Limited Edition Visitor Guide," which draws inspiration from the historic department store's iconic architecture and archival images of Nanjing Road.
The illustrated booklet uses modern design to showcase the century-old landmark's commercial legacy and the evolving story of Shanghai's urban culture.
The store will also offer a variety of Shanghai-themed cultural and creative products, including magnets featuring beloved local foods such as xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), Chinese mitten crab, meat-stuffed mooncakes, and scallion oil noodles.
Other items include modern tea products, silk scarves, folding fans, postcards, and lifestyle goods incorporating elements of Shanghai's urban history and identity.
Editor: Shi Jingyun