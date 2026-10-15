Shanghai Goes Full Steam Ahead for 2026 North Bund International Shipping Forum

The 2026 North Bund International Shipping Forum will take place in Shanghai on October 20 and 21, bringing together shipping industry leaders and experts from more than 50 countries and regions.

The forum, jointly hosted by the Shanghai government and China's Ministry of Transport, will be held at the Grand Halls on the North Bund in Hongkou District, officials announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Under the theme "Common Challenges, Shared Mission – Promoting Resilient Development of Global Shipping," the event will feature two main forums on international maritime transport and aviation, alongside five themed forums covering maritime safety, finance and insurance, digital intelligence, green development, and judicial arbitration.

Around 4,000 in-person attendances are expected at the forum. Including more than 60 related events, total participation is projected to exceed 15,000 attendances.

The secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization and ministerial-level representatives from several countries are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

A major highlight will be the Global Maritime Forum's annual summit as part of the concurrent events, which will take place on the Chinese mainland for the first time.

Hongkou District, a key hub for Shanghai's international shipping industry, is home to more than 4,600 shipping service companies, including 18 of the world's top 50 container shipping lines.