Shanghai Opens MedTech Center in Visa-Free Business Zone

Shanghai launched a global medical technology center inside its new international business zone on Monday, drawing top foreign healthcare firms to the pilot area that offers visa-free entry and tax breaks.

The Global Hub for MedTech Innovation & Exchange began operations inside the Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone. Its first flagship project, the A3 International Medical Technology Innovation Center, also opened on Monday.

Global medical giants Boston Scientific, Danaher, and Siemens Healthineers jointly developed the project to create integrated treatment plans for cardiovascular diseases, tumors, and neurological disorders.

Local officials described the new facility as a milestone for the city's opening-up strategy and its medical sector.

"The center will build a high ground for high-end medical device training, displays, transactions, and innovation that faces and serves the entire world," said Zhao Yugang, deputy director of the business zone's administration bureau.

"It will facilitate the collision and exchange of cutting-edge theories and techniques, leading to the fruition of innovative projects."

Zhao noted that the international business zone has operated for 150 days and has already hosted major events like the Appliance & Electronics World Expo.

The new medical center will help Shanghai build a world-class biomedical industry cluster by serving both domestic and international markets, he added.

The center focuses on three core areas: international medical training, advanced product exhibitions, and cross-border research and development support.