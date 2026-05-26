Shanghai's Wet and Muggy Weather Set to Ease from Wednesday

Shanghai is on its way to more agreeable weather after a damp and steamy Tuesday, with the worst of the muggy sensation predicted to subside on Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday, the city was hit by showers and thunderstorms, bringing heavy rain to some central and northern areas. Dongping Town in Chongming reported the city's highest rainfall of 45.7 millimeters.

The humidity will continue to be the primary feature. Winds will shift to the west and northwest, with higher gusts along rivers and the shore.

The high on Wednesday will dip slightly to 28 degrees, and once the sun returns on Thursday, the temperature will rise again to 31 degrees. The main change is the wind, which will lessen the damp, stuffy sensation of recent days as northerly air moves in.

Sunshine is predicted to return for a few days starting on Friday. The average temperature will be between 20 and 31 degrees throughout the weekend and the first part of next week. Lower humidity will make mornings and evenings much more comfortable, even though afternoons may still feel warm and sunny. It should no longer seem as stuffy, but the midday heat will still be apparent.

The city's plum rain season will arrive a bit later than normal. The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said the city is likely to enter the plum rain season in early to mid-June.

The recent rain and humidity also mean a high-risk period for termites. For serious infestations, professional treatment is recommended rather than spraying insecticide or disturbing the nest.