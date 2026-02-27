Shanghai Port All Geared Up For 2026 Season

Having clinched the Chinese Super League title last season, Shanghai Port achieved the first three-peat in the club's history. Captain Wu Lei stated that the goal for the new season is to win another championship and add another star to the club's badge.

The eight new signings of Shanghai Port FC met fans and media at their home stadium, Pudong Arena, on Friday, marking the start of the team's 2026 season campaign.

Head coach Kevin Muscat stated that everyone at the club, from the players to the staff, has always been the core of Shanghai Port. He emphasized that only when the team's "spine" becomes strong, solid, and reliable can they become a top team.

A creative awards ceremony was held, drawing parallels between the characteristics of Shanghai International Port Group's Yangshan Deep-Water Port and the roles of various team members.

The concept highlighted that only through the efficient collaboration of all links in the chain can outstanding results be achieved.