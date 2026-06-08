Shanghai Symphony: It's Time For 'Music In The Summer Air'

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra has revealed the line-up for its annual Music in the Summer Air (MISA) Festival, featuring established artists and ensembles from both home and abroad who will present a total of 33 performances in 16 days. Coming into its 17th edition, this year's festival opens on July 5 with "Hamlet: Incidental Music and Dramatic Reading," a new production created by the Li Liuyi Theater Studio in association with the Royal Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare Folio Project. The performance will feature music by leading Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi.

Credit: Ti Gong

Major international artists and ensembles to show up for MISA include Grammy Award-winning American trumpeter Randy Brecker and his Quintet; Grammy Award-winning woodwind quintet Imani Winds; British choir Tenebrae, which will be making its much-anticipated Asia debut, and British conductor Nicholas Collon's chamber orchestra Aurora. The festival will also present dance collaborations, including Xiexin Dance Theatre's double-bill performance "The Rite of Spring" and "In Satie."

Credit: Ti Gong

Creating a platform for up-and-coming talent has been a core part of MISA. The Shanghai Youth Choir Federation, the Shanghai Youth Philharmonic Orchestra Alliance, the Shanghai Student Chinese Music Alliance and the MISA Students' Ensemble will all take part in this year's festival. MISA will close on July 20 with a concert "Ritmo y Fiesta" by Venezuela's Juan José Landaeta Symphony Orchestra. For tickets and additional information, visit the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's website www.shsymphony.com or follow their WeChat account "shsymphony."