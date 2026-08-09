Shanghai Tennis Masters Kicks off Ball Kid Selection

The 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters ball kid selection kicked off this weekend in preparation for the main tournament to be held at the Qizhong Tennis Center from October 5 to 18. The recruitment was open nationwide to youngsters aged 12 to 22. Since online registration began on July 31, it has attracted more than 300 teenage tennis enthusiasts.

Credit: Ti Gong

Becoming a ball kid not only offers a closer experience of the professional tennis atmosphere, but also hones teamwork skills, mental resilience, and on-court adaptability. During the selection, former ball kids were also invited to share their experiences and offer practical advice to this year's candidates. The youngsters on site went through a series of preliminary tests on reflexes and basic fitness. Those selected will receive further professional training covering tennis knowledge and ball kid service standards, continuing until they officially take up their duties in October.

Credit: Ti Gong