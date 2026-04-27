Shanghai to Celebrate Labor Day with Music, Food, Art, and Culture

Forget staying in and scrolling through other people's holiday photos. During the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Shanghai will be alive with music, food, artwork, culture, and the energy of late spring. Jazz will spill along the West Bund, fresh bread will smell, cocktails will flow in Lujiazui, flower deities will wander Longhua, and illustrators from around the world will gather. Dance by the river, explore street markets, watch shows, or dive for creative inspiration – the city has planned your holiday.

1. Longhua Temple Fair 龙华庙会 A longstanding spring tradition, the Longhua Temple Fair, celebrates the Twelve Flower Deities. The event, inspired by classical culture, turns the area into a poetic celebration with live characters and stories. Interactive activities include stamp collections, themed photo spots, and over 70 vendor markets at the fair. Its rich cultural heritage and modern presentation make for a memorable holiday. Date: April 30-May 5 Venue: Longhua Square, Longhua Hui and surrounding areas 龙华广场及周边区域、龙华会、后马路等区域 Address: 2778 Longhua Rd 龙华路2778号





















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2. Signature! Bread Festival 一起发酵吧面包文化节 The Signature! Bread Festival arrives during the holiday with the theme of "Fermenting Together." More than 60 bakery brands and over 10 craft beer labels gather in one place, with the majority of brands coming from across the country. It offers a rare chance to explore a wide variety of baking styles without leaving the city. Visitors can try classic sourdough and creative handmade pastries at local and international bakeries. To try new flavors and find new favorites in one lively setting is easy and fun. Date: May 1-3 Venue: Suhewan Mixc World 苏河湾万象天地 Address: 100 Fujian Rd N. 福建北路100号

3. LU1885 Cocktail Festival 陆里开醺节 This event introduces a dual experience of relaxation by day and celebration by night. During the daytime, the space becomes a peaceful urban park filled with coffee, greenery, and light food. When evening arrives, it transforms into a lively environment with music, cocktails, and immersive social scenes. Nearly 30 top bars from across Asia gather here, including several ranked among Asia's leading bars. With live bands, DJ performances, and mixology showcases, the festival creates a dynamic atmosphere that combines international flavors with Shanghai's nightlife energy. Date: May 1-5 Venue: LU1885 Luli 陆里 Address: 665 Shangcheng Rd 商城路665号

4. Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Food Market 浓情大湾区主题市集 Xintiandi will become a street filled with the flavors of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. Visitors can walk through the area and experience authentic regional food prepared on site, bringing the atmosphere of the Greater Bay Area directly to Shanghai. From freshly made milk tea to classic street snacks such as pineapple buns, egg tarts, and roasted meat, the event offers a casual and enjoyable way to explore a wide range of dishes. It is a relaxed food experience where visitors can simply walk, taste and enjoy. Date: April 30-May 4 Venue: Xintiandi Style II 新天地时尚二期 Address: Madang Rd and Zizhong Rd 马当路&自忠路沿街

5. Coffee and Theater Festival at Columbia Circle The Coffee and Theater Festival and new stage productions combine coffee culture and theater at Columbia Circle. The space becomes a creative platform for open and accessible drama. At the same time, the Meetup Market (花样碰头会) offers various vendors in public spaces. Visitors can browse stalls, watch performances, and enjoy culture and leisure all day. Date: May 1-5 Venue: Columbia Circle 上生·新所 Address: 1262 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路1262号

6. Early Spring Intangible Heritage Life Festival at Qiantan 早春非遗生活节 More than 120 lifestyle artists will create a spring setting with flowers and creative displays as part of the Shanghai International Flower Festival. Walking through installations reveals handcrafted works inspired by nature and tradition. The combination of drum music, puppet theater, opera, and robotics is a highlight. This combination offers a new heritage experience. Date: May 1-5 Venue: Qiantan Park Lane 前滩公园巷 Address: 12 Qianjiatan Rd 钱家滩路12号













































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7. JZ Spring Jazz Festival 爵士春天音乐节 Spring awakens a natural desire to step outside and connect with music and nature. The JZ Spring Jazz Festival captures this feeling perfectly, bringing together more than 150 musicians and over 100 performances across six days. From world-class indoor concerts at the West Bund Theater to open-air stages along the riverside, the festival creates a rich and immersive musical journey. This year also marks a special collaboration for the China-Brazil Cultural Year, with artists coming together to celebrate through music along the Huangpu River. With performances ranging from jazz masters to experimental ensembles and street acts, the festival invites everyone to experience youth, passion and the joy of live music. Date: April 30-May 5 Venue: West Bund Theater and West Bund area 上海西岸大剧院/西岸梦中心/西岸滨江/衡山路八号 Address: 2290 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道2290号 (West Bund Theater) 2266 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道2266号 (GATE M West Bund Dream Center) 8 Hengshan Rd 衡山路8号











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8. Dance Drama Ling Yi 新·国风舞剧《翎衣》 The dance drama Ling Yi returns to Shanghai, presenting a visually striking performance that blends traditional Chinese aesthetics with contemporary choreography. The story unfolds through expressive movements, creating a narrative that reflects emotion, transformation, and connection. Through a balance of powerful group scenes and delicate duets, the performance highlights both strength and softness. It provides a captivating and unforgettable theater experience with immersive staging and intimate audience interaction. Date: April 30-May 5 Venue: Shanghai Art Theater 艺海剧院 Address: 466 Jiangning Rd 江宁路466号

















































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9. GAF Shanghai International Illustration Festival 2026 2026上海国际插画艺术节 GAF Shanghai International Illustration Festival has grown into a global event attracting many artists and visitors since its launch. This year's edition features nearly 1,000 artists and a large exhibition space. The festival explores illustration in animation, gaming, and publishing and offers opportunities for interaction and exchange. The platform is important for artistic display and cultural innovation. Date: May 1-3 Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心 Address: 2345 Longyang Rd 龙阳路2345号





































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