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Shi Wei Eyes F1 Academy Comeback with Renewed Purpose

by Ma Yue
March 9, 2026
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The F1 Academy series will make its return to China during this year's Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, with Shi Wei – China's first wild-card entry in the championship – once again securing a coveted spot on the grid, backed by a year of rapid progress on the track.

From the nerves and pressure of her global debut in 2025 to the calm confidence she carries today, Shi, better known by her nickname "Iron Bean," has undergone a transformation shaped by passion, perseverance, and a growing sense of purpose.

Shi Wei Eyes F1 Academy Comeback with Renewed Purpose
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shi Wei will take part in the F1 Academy race in Shanghai for the second straight year.

Instead of simply chasing speed, the 25-year-old Inner Mongolia native hopes to inspire more women to pursue their racing dreams.

Shi's first wild-card appearance last year ended in disappointment, drawing criticism from fans and online commentators.

"For a while (after last year's race), just looking at the car made me feel awful. I didn't touch the steering wheel for nearly a month," she recalled in a recent interview.

After taking time to reset, Shi devoted a lot of time the past year to racing in various events, steadily building experience. "The gap is still there, which is clear. But at least I can see where I'm headed. Last year, I didn't even know why I was slow," she said.

Shi Wei Eyes F1 Academy Comeback with Renewed Purpose
Credit: Shi Wei's official Weibo
Caption: Shi's first wild-card appearance last year ended in disappointment.

After confirming her second wild-card entry for the 2026 F1 Academy round in China, Shi cleared her calendar of commercial commitments for nearly three months to focus on training. And the results speak for themselves: she became the first Chinese woman to claim an overall victory in a national Formula race at the F4 Chinese Masters, and set a personal best lap of 1 hour 45.7 minutes at the circuit in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province.

When time allows, Shi continues to work as a video content creator – a role she's long been known for – to help fund her training. "I make videos and collaborate with brands to pay for my racing. Some people say I'm not focused enough, but without that income, I wouldn't be able to afford to train or compete. I just have to push through," the driver explained.

Shi Wei Eyes F1 Academy Comeback with Renewed Purpose
Credit: Shi Wei's official Weibo
Caption: Shi celebrates at the F4 Chinese Masters.

This year, Shi also helped form an all-female racing team called "ShePower Racing," which welcomes women of all ages who share a passion for motorsport.

She is also currently translating the F1 Academy's junior development manuals into Chinese, with plans to introduce the program's structured approach to China.

"Their system tailors diet, training, and mental support around the hormonal changes female drivers go through during their cycles," she explained. "More than results, what really matters is showing more women in China that a future in racing is possible."

This year's F1 Academy season includes seven rounds, with the finale set for November in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Editor: Xu Qing

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