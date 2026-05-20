Shopping, Leisure Alternatives for Minhang Residents
Sky Mall+ reopens in Xinzhuang
The southern underground plaza of Sky Mall+ in Xinzhuang Town reopened on May 1 following renovations.
After a meticulous refurbishment, this long-established shopping center, which has served the residents of Minhang for 15 years, now features a range of new dining and retail brands, offering a diverse shopping and dining experience.
The property management team prioritized the creation of a one-stop destination for "dining, entertainment, and shopping" when selecting the brands and retailers for the updated retail space.
The renovation also reinforced the shopping center's role as a hub of urban life. Throughout May, the mall will host pet-themed events and various promotional campaigns featuring discounts from different types of merchants.
The shopping options include high-street chains and unique brands, such as Chaoshan-style desserts and snacks, Taiwan-style canteens, and several lifestyle brands. These merchants not only cater to customers' everyday shopping needs but also enhance the scenario-based experience with their distinctive atmospheres.
The newly renovated area optimizes foot traffic flow and reinforces the mall's status as a hub of urban life through the promotion of "neighborhood culture," the introduction of leading brands, and the organization of "accessible events."
Qizhong Park renovation completed
The renovation of the Qizhong Park in Maqiao Town is complete.
While preserving the original garden style and historical memory, systematic repairs and functional upgrades have been carried out, allowing this old park to radiate new vitality and energy.
The newly built railings along the riverbank blend perfectly with the surrounding natural environment and enhance safety protection.
A highlight is the pavilions, which have been renovated to restore their original appearance. They provide citizens a more comfortable space for morning exercise and relaxation.
Address: 2450 Guanghua Rd, Maqiao Town
Opening hours: 24 hours
SUIS Pujin campus nearly finished
The construction work for the Shanghai United International School Shangyin School Pujin Campus is progressing well.
The main structural work has been completed, and the topping-out ceremony was successfully held.
An investment of approximately 545 million yuan (US$66.81 million) has been made in the project, which spans 33,300 square meters and includes a total floor space of 45,400 square meters. This initiative is a landmark project for Minhang District, aimed at enhancing educational resources and improving the educational landscape.
The Shanghai United International School will operate the high-quality international school, which is set to offer a 12-year continuous education program, encompassing nursery, primary and lower secondary school levels.
'Warm haven' for workers initiated
TODTOWN Tianhui in Xinzhuang Town opened a "Tianhui Care Shelter" lounge for outdoor workers in late April.
TODTOWN Tianhuai and compassionate enterprises created this "warm haven" in the Tianhuai Yunzhou building for food delivery riders, couriers, street cleaners, traffic police, auxiliary officers, and bus drivers to "recharge" and rest.
Professional muralists helped TODTOWN Tianhui staff and property management create the whimsical murals.
Everyone can relax at the tables and chairs in the temporary charity shelter. The space has heatstroke prevention, occupational health supplies, first-aid kits and outdoor worker snacks in addition to 24-hour hot and cold water and power banks.
Shanghai's shelter will provide cooling fans and refreshments from charitable organizations in summer and heating appliances in winter to keep outdoor workers warm.
Editor: Li Qian