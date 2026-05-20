Shopping, Leisure Alternatives for Minhang Residents

Sky Mall+ reopens in Xinzhuang

The southern underground plaza of Sky Mall+ in Xinzhuang Town reopened on May 1 following renovations.

After a meticulous refurbishment, this long-established shopping center, which has served the residents of Minhang for 15 years, now features a range of new dining and retail brands, offering a diverse shopping and dining experience.

The property management team prioritized the creation of a one-stop destination for "dining, entertainment, and shopping" when selecting the brands and retailers for the updated retail space.

The renovation also reinforced the shopping center's role as a hub of urban life. Throughout May, the mall will host pet-themed events and various promotional campaigns featuring discounts from different types of merchants.

The shopping options include high-street chains and unique brands, such as Chaoshan-style desserts and snacks, Taiwan-style canteens, and several lifestyle brands. These merchants not only cater to customers' everyday shopping needs but also enhance the scenario-based experience with their distinctive atmospheres.

The newly renovated area optimizes foot traffic flow and reinforces the mall's status as a hub of urban life through the promotion of "neighborhood culture," the introduction of leading brands, and the organization of "accessible events."