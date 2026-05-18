Signify to Leverage China's AI Innovation Ecosystem

Credit: Ti Gong

Signify, a global lighting company, said it is ready to lead the shift to ubiquitous AI and use its industry expertise. A new white paper on how generative AI is changing the lighting industry was released at the Shanghai Artificial and Lighting Innovation Summit last week ahead of International Day of Light on May 16. Signify has led the industry's technological advancement, drawing on Philips Lighting's 135 years of technical expertise. The white paper analyzes industry development patterns and commits the company to technological innovation to transform the industry.

Credit: Ti Gong

"We plan to fully leverage China's vibrant AI innovation ecosystem and vast application market to continue increasing our investment in local R&D. We would join hands with partners to create smarter, healthier, and more sustainable lighting environments for users," Signify China CEO Karl Yin said. The white paper examines how generative AI agents are changing the technological foundations, application paradigms, and industrial logic of smart lighting, providing clear strategic guidance for the lighting industry as it enters the ubiquitous AI era. It proposes "Harness Engineering," a six-layer system that turns unpredictable outcomes from large language models into dependable, compliant, and traceable actions tailored for the industry.

Credit: Ti Gong

Signify's Interact City Flex connected road lighting system is the industry's first solution integrating generative artificial intelligence, which is locally designed for complex urban environments. Last year, it went into operation in Dalian's High-Tech Industrial Zone. Signify has developed proprietary models for the lighting industry that are closely tailored to the core requirements of scenarios such as indoor offices and outdoor street lighting. These models enable a precise understanding of spatial characteristics, equipment operating patterns, and user needs, provide stable and reliable support for intelligent decision-making, and ensure that intelligent systems operate efficiently and reliably in complex environments.

Credit: Ti Gong