SPDB Recognized for Its Hainan Cross-Border Asset Management Services

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) has received a prestigious award for its cross-border asset management services in Hainan.

"The Asian Banker," a prominent banking and financial services publication, awarded the bank the "2025 Annual Cross Border RMB and Capital Market Service Outstanding Case Award."

This pilot scheme innovatively expands the supply of cross-border financial products, allows overseas investors to access the domestic market, and attracts domestic and international asset management institutions to Hainan, boosting the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).

The financial institutions collaborating with SPDB in its cross-border asset management initiative include two kinds of financial entities: fund management companies and securities firms.

SPDB has worked with 50 percent of the institutions that have received business certificates to carry out the pilot scheme in the Hainan FTP, and their collective business size makes up over 90 percent of the market share.

These initial pilot operations have garnered market attention, offering enterprises new cross-border asset management models. The Hainan FTP and two-way capital market opening have also benefited from this initiative.

SPDB and its cooperative institutions' first cross-border asset management pilot scheme lets foreign investors buy their products. SPDB's Haikou Branch's Free Trade Account system transfers funds across borders into domestic capital markets.

This model achieves the integration of closed-loop asset management, strong risk control measures, and efficient operations for inbound capital investment.

It represents another significant supplement to China's high-level opening-up of capital markets and the RMB's internationalization, in addition to existing policies such as QDII, QFII and RQFII.