String Music Week Strikes a Chord in Shanghai

The 2nd Shanghai International String Music Culture Week, part of the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival, opened today with around 30 events across the city.

Running through April 13 under the theme "Symphony of Spring, Resonance of Shanghai," the week features concerts, exhibitions, master workshops, street pop-ups and guided tours.

At Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, two concerts are scheduled, including a Mozart-themed concert marking the 270th anniversary of the composer's birth, featuring classics such as "The Magic Flute and Violin Concerto No. 5."