[General]
Suzhou Creek
Shanghai
Suzhou

Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Awards Shanghai Marathon Slots

by Ma Yue, Dong Jun
March 28, 2026
Share Article:
Caption: Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.

Seven thousand runners set off on their 21-kilometer journey from Changshou Road in Putuo District on a sunny morning for the 2026 Suzhou Creek Half Marathon.

Runner Gao Chengliang was the first to cross the finish line at Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park, clocking 1:04:54. He was followed by Sheng Wang (1:06:15), and Wang Tao (1:07:12).

Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Awards Shanghai Marathon Slots
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Gao Chengliang was the first runner to cross the finish line at Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park.

The women's crown went to Zhao Na, who completed the race in 1:13:39. She was followed by Chang Miaomiao (1:15:22) and Zhang Cao (1:17:39).

According to the organizers, 98.84 percent of the runners managed to complete the race. The top 150 male and top 100 female runners won themselves a place in the 2026 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in December.

Some 882 volunteers from four universities and colleges provided services for the event. A total of 22 medical spots and 15 ambulances were arranged along the route to ensure runners' safety.

Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Awards Shanghai Marathon Slots
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The women's crown went to Zhao Na (center on podium), who completed the race in 1:13:39.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Suzhou Creek#Shanghai#Suzhou
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
FEATURED
[AUTO]
China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
@ Lu FeiranLineApr 4, 2026
Weekend Buzz: 4-5 April 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Weekend Buzz: 4-5 April 2026
A quick look at the market, business and economic news making headlines in China.
China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
[Money]
China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
The Iran war and often contradictory US comments about its progress continued to rattle investor confidence. Oil prices shot up.
[ChinaMaxxing] 24 Excuses to Eat According to the Chinese Solar Calendar
[ChinaMaxxing] 24 Excuses to Eat According to the Chinese Solar Calendar
[ChinaMaxxing] 24 Excuses to Eat According to the Chinese Solar Calendar

Popular Reads

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
1

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
2

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
3

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image
4

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image