Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Awards Shanghai Marathon Slots

Runner Gao Chengliang was the first to cross the finish line at Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park, clocking 1:04:54. He was followed by Sheng Wang (1:06:15), and Wang Tao (1:07:12).

Seven thousand runners set off on their 21-kilometer journey from Changshou Road in Putuo District on a sunny morning for the 2026 Suzhou Creek Half Marathon.

The women's crown went to Zhao Na, who completed the race in 1:13:39. She was followed by Chang Miaomiao (1:15:22) and Zhang Cao (1:17:39).

According to the organizers, 98.84 percent of the runners managed to complete the race. The top 150 male and top 100 female runners won themselves a place in the 2026 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in December.

Some 882 volunteers from four universities and colleges provided services for the event. A total of 22 medical spots and 15 ambulances were arranged along the route to ensure runners' safety.