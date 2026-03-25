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Suzhou Creek
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Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Gathers 7,000 Runners

by Ma Yue
March 25, 2026
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The 2026 Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon will be held on Saturday morning, gathering 7,000 runners in Putuo District.

The 21-kilometer journey will start from Changshou Road, and the finish line is set at Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park.

The top 150 male and 100 female finishers will win themselves entries into the 2026 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in December.

Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Gathers 7,000 Runners
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Models showcase runner's T-shirts.

Moreover, the top three male and female runners will receive 7,500 yuan (US$1,087), 5,000 yuan and 2,500 yuan, respectively, in prize money.

Water stations will be arranged every five kilometers along the route. There will also be fruit and energy bar supplies.

According to the organizers, this year's event has attracted overseas runners from 13 countries and regions.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Suzhou Creek#Shanghai#Suzhou
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