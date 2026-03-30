The Roar of Chinese GP Has Jing'an Buzzing

Bburago's F1 model car at Crystal Plus Credit: Ti Gong

Supercars and luxury vehicles on Anyi Road by Jing'an Kerry Centre Credit: Ti Gong

An Audi R26 F1 dominates a semi-open F1 presentation on the commercial street across from "The Louis." Credit: Ti Gong

The official Chinese Grand Prix merchandise store at CITIC Square Credit: Huang Xiaoqing / Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show

F1 gala The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai turned Jing'an into a playground for racing and luxury fans, with malls and streets buzzing with F1 energy. Across from "The Louis," a semi-open F1 installation transformed a commercial street into a high-octane showcase from March 7 to 8. The new Audi R26 F1 was in the center. Audi Racing's history and engine noise immersed visitors in a 4D cinema experience that showcased the future of Formula 1. Crystal Plus and Bburago hosted an F1 pop-up from March 6 to 22. Racing simulators and virtual engines filled the L1 atrium, creating excitement. The exclusive 1:18-scale Ferrari F80 model was the highlight. The official Chinese Grand Prix merchandise store was at CITIC Square's LG level from March 6 to 16. Racing simulators, fan art, curated displays and a shopping section made the space more than a store. From March 14 to 15, supercars and luxury vehicles dominated Jing'an Kerry Centre. The lineup included Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley and newer electric brands like XPeng and iCAR, providing a rare street-level glimpse into automotive excellence.

Sihang Warehouse Conservation Project awarded The UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation have named their latest winners, awarding the Sihang Warehouse Conservation Project an Award of Distinction. The jury noted that the warehouse on Suzhou Creek has been restored as a memorial to the city's early commercial past and the wider struggles for peace in modern China. One of the fiercest battles of Shanghai occurred there. Over 420 Chinese soldiers hid in the warehouse during the final days of fighting. Shanghai began a project in 2014 to restore the building to what it was in 1937. One of the most challenging aspects was recreating shell impact marks on the western wall, now a defining feature of the site.



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Beauty economy New platforms and industry events are attracting global players to Jing'an's beauty market. On March 16, Business France, Beauty Nova Tech Hub and CROSSMODE launched the two-day "French Beauty Day" to highlight China's role as France's largest market for beauty product imports and promote innovation and collaboration. Business France named Beauty Nova Tech Hub a strategic partner in the sector, and the "French Beauty Lounge" was unveiled as a permanent offline platform for industry exchange. Last year at the China International Import Expo, Beauty Nova Tech Hub and WWD China launched "Beauty Hub," which went into full operation on March 3. The platform connects domestic and global industry players through market entry support, brand showcases and trend forums. The launch also introduced the Global Beauty Innovation Network to promote research, market development, talent exchange and industry practices. Meanwhile, Daning Group and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding will develop global beauty brand logistics services, and VIVACY's Stylage line will enter Beauty Nova Tech Hub as it expands in China.