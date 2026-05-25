Vibrant Jing'an: Dynamic Business, Cultural Highlights & International Exchanges

Credit: Ti Gong

L'Oréal R&D center L'Oréal China Research and Innovation Center has been upgraded to a global R&D center, becoming the first foreign-funded R&D center of its kind in Jing'an, Shanghai. The center was established in Shanghai in 2005 as one of L'Oréal's seven global research hubs. It now employs a 400-strong team of scientists working across disciplines. In 2025, it filed 94 patents, around 13 percent of the group's global total, and developed more than 300 formulations tailored to Chinese consumers. The company is also a partner of the Beauty Nova Tech Hub, a Jing'an-based skin-health innovation platform. In 2025, L'Oréal China and Huashan Hospital launched a joint dermatology laboratory aimed at accelerating the transfer of clinical research into product development. The lab's first output, a supramolecular oil-control skincare range, was launched last month. Jing'an remains one of Shanghai's key centers for foreign investment, ranking first among central districts in foreign-related economic scale for 10 consecutive years. It is home to more than 6,000 foreign companies and 148 regional headquarters of multinational firms.

Credit: Ti Gong

Championship screen Maoming Road N. became a live "second screen" on May 10 during the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Final in London. A giant high-definition screen and sound system broadcast the match from London, drawing excited crowds here. China's women's team won its seventh straight crown for a record 24th world title.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

PSG in China Paris Saint-Germain brought its Ici C'est Paris La Maison experience in Zhangyuan this month. The four-day Ici C'est Paris, La Maison Shanghai, marks the China debut of the club's La Maison touring series, following editions in cities including London, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. The pop-up showcased PSG match posters and the UEFA Champions League trophy, blending football, fashion, and lifestyle. The experience included gaming zones featuring EA Sports, creative workshops, sensory installations, and virtual reality journeys through the club's home ground, Parc des Princes, and Paris. A retail section sold PSG kits and limited-edition merchandise, including a Shanghai-exclusive Labubu-themed shirt, and customization workshops with club graphics and Chinese motifs.

Credit: Ti Gong

Lab812 retail test Jing'an Youth Gravitational Field, also known as Lab812, at 812 Julu Road, is letting young brands test physical retail without paying rent, an unusual offer in a city where opening a store can cost tens of thousands of yuan. The concept is simple: short-term stays, sometimes as brief as a week, with brands covering only basic utilities. In return, founders gain direct access to customers, something that's difficult to achieve through online sales alone. The concept is gaining popularity. The application has been accepted by over 10 brands. Those who succeed may be connected to vacant shops in the area with flexible rents or revenue-sharing agreements.

Credit: Ti Gong

Sino-French citywalk On May 13, over 40 Chinese and foreign teachers and students joined a citywalk in Jing'an that turned Shanghai into an outdoor history and urban change lesson. The SJTU Paris Elite Institute of Technology (SPEIT) group walked through the district's historic streets and landmarks, including the Shanghai Exhibition Center, Zhangyuan and Shaanxi Road N. They received multilingual maps in Chinese, English and French describing four curated citywalk routes in Jing'an that connect heritage sites, cultural venues, commercial streets and public spaces. SimpliCity, co-founded by Shanghai historian and cultural researcher Zhu Yining, launched "Urban Classroom," a program that uses guided walks to teach cross-cultural skills in the city.

Credit: Ti Gong

Overseas talent On May 11, 15 top researchers, entrepreneurs and engineers from 12 countries and regions, including the US, UK, France and Singapore, met in Jing'an for an AI and robotics exchange. Leading global executives and Oxford/UCL academics participated. Technology development and collaboration with nearly 30 local AI and robotics firms, investment institutions and innovation hubs were discussed. They discussed products, applications and research with local technology and industrial park engineers and leaders.

Credit: Huang Xiaoqing

Credit: Huang Xiaoqing