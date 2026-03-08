[General]
Zhongshan Park
Changning
Shanghai

Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon

by Ma Yue
March 8, 2026
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Caption: Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.

Eight thousand female runners set off on the 2026 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on a sunny Sunday morning in Changning District to celebrate the International Women's Day.

The 21-kilometer race started at 7am from Zunyi Road. Pan Hong became the first runner to cross the finish line at the Zhongshan Park, clocking 1:12:52 – the best result since the event was launched in 2019. She was followed by Qin Yingying (1:14:17) and Tang Xiaofen (1:16:25).

Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Pan Hong becomes the first runner to cross the finish line.

Shanghai Women's Half Marathon has grown into one of the best stages to showcase the healthy, confident, independent, and life-loving qualities of urban women. According to the organizers, 99.25 percent runners managed to complete their race.

Near 950 student volunteers provided services for the event. 17 medical spots and 15 ambulances were arranged along the route in case of emergency.

Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The finisher's medal is fashioned into a flower-shape necklace.

Flowers and medals – fashioned into a flower-shape necklace – were awaiting the finishers at the finish line. A beauty and hairstyling service area was also set up on the lawn of Zhongshan Park, helping runners freshen up quickly after the race. Light snacks are also available to replenish energy and celebrate the occasion joyfully.

The top 200 finishers have won themselves entry to the 2026 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in the second half of the year.

Women's Day Celebrated With Half Marathon
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: This year's race falls on the International Women's Day.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Zhongshan Park#Changning#Shanghai#Zhongshan
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