[City News]

Global Association of Risk Professionals Launches Representative Office in Shanghai

by shanghaigov
June 25, 2026
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​The launch ceremony of GARP's Shanghai representative office is held at Dishui Lake Financial Bay on June 12. [Photo/Dishui Lake Financial Bay]

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) has launched its Shanghai representative office at Dishui Lake Financial Bay in the Lin-gang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone on June 12.

Established in 1996, GARP is the world's leading professional association for risk managers, dedicated to advancing the profession through education, research, and the promotion of best practices. Its Financial Risk Manager Certification is widely recognized as one of the most important professional credentials in global risk management.

Rich Apostolik, CEO of GARP, said that China plays a vital role in the global financial system and that the establishment of the Shanghai representative office marks a significant step in strengthening the organization's cooperation with Chinese financial institutions, universities, and industry partners.

He added that GARP will leverage its global expertise and practical experience to support the development of risk management talent in China, while working with local partners to address emerging risks and challenges in finance, science and technology, and sustainable development.

To date, Dishui Lake Financial Bay has attracted more than 2,000 enterprises and hosts a number of high-level opening-up platforms, including the Shanghai International Reinsurance Registration and Trading Center and the Shanghai Enterprises Going Global (Lin-gang) service platform.

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