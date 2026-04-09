High-speed rail pet transport service upgraded

​A staff member prepares to place two dogs into pet transport crates at Beijing West Railway Station on Feb 13, 2026. [Photo/IC]

China's railway authorities rolled out an upgraded high-speed rail pet transport service, expanding coverage and introducing more flexible options to meet growing demand from pet owners.

The enhanced service builds on a pilot program launched on April 8, 2025, allowing pets to be transported on high-speed trains. The program has run smoothly, transporting more than 15,000 pets over the past year, according to China Railway Express.

The service is now available at 121 high-speed rail stations and on 228 train services, marking a further step toward more personalized travel offerings. The upgrade introduces two transport options, allowing passengers to either travel on the same train as their pets or send them separately, offering greater flexibility for varying travel needs.

Under the "travel with your pet" option, passengers can book tickets and pet transport slots through the 12306 app, the official train ticket booking platform. Each passenger may bring up to two pets on the same train. While pets do not enter passenger cabins, they are placed in dedicated transport containers and stored in separate onboard compartments.

The second option, "pet travels alone", is designed for customers who are not traveling themselves. In this case, pets are transported independently via the railway's logistics system and collected at the destination station.

The service adopts a distance-based pricing system, with standard and discounted tiers. For example, a trip between Beijing and Shanghai costs 658 yuan ($96) per pet at the standard rate. Passengers traveling on the same train as their pets are eligible for discounted fares, with the same journey priced at 460 yuan. All shipments include basic insurance coverage of 2,000 yuan.

Compared to air travel, high-speed rail offers a more time-efficient option, said Zhao Enman, vice-dean of the animal hospital at Beijing University of Agriculture.

"Airlines' strict security procedures often result in multiple waiting stages, while high-speed rail operations are relatively streamlined, helping reduce transit time and minimize discomfort for pets,"Zhao said.

Pet owner Cui Na, who has previously used the service, said she found the process reliable and reassuring. "The transport box on high-speed rail is very professional. If it were available for purchase, I would consider using one at home," she said, adding that she still felt concerned during the journey.

Railway authorities said the service follows a strict "isolated transport" principle, with pets kept in sealed containers in separate compartments throughout the journey. Staff members monitor their condition through built-in systems, and all equipment is disinfected after each trip.

Officials said they will continue to refine the service and explore new models, including integrating pet transport with tourism, to further improve the travel experience.