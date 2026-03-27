HK eyes closer legal collaboration with Shanghai

​Paul Lam Ting-kwok, secretary for justice of the Hong Kong Department of Justice, speaks at the Shanghai-Hong Kong Lawyers and Business Sectors Roundtable Exchange Session held in Shanghai on March 23. [Photo/Xinmin Evening News]

A delegation led by Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok concluded a visit to Shanghai on March 24, seeking closer collaboration between Hong Kong and mainland legal professionals in support of Chinese companies expanding internationally.

The delegation, comprising three barristers and 23 lawyers from diverse practice areas, aimed to better understand Shanghai's latest developments and how Shanghai-based enterprises handle foreign-related legal matters.

"Closer cooperation with mainland lawyers is indispensable for Hong Kong legal professionals to assist mainland enterprises more comprehensively," Lam said.

The Hong Kong Department of Justice has actively promoted exchanges and cooperation between the legal sectors of the two cities. In December, it launched the Hong Kong Professional Services GoGlobal Platform to bolster efforts to facilitate international expansion.

As the only common law jurisdiction in China, Hong Kong has a legal system highly aligned with international business norms. It is well-positioned to support companies in assessing legal environments, analyzing investment barriers, and structuring cross-border transactions.

"Under the 'one country, two systems' framework, Hong Kong enjoys distinct institutional advantages. We must make full use of Hong Kong's common law system to better integrate into the country's overall development and contribute to national progress," Lam noted, adding that Hong Kong's role as an international legal services and dispute resolution center depends on close engagement with Shanghai.

The GoGlobal platform plans to organize networking events to connect mainland enterprises with Hong Kong legal professionals.

Lam also encouraged Hong Kong law firms to form associations or strategic partnerships with their mainland counterparts, strengthening support for mainland enterprises seeking to expand globally.

"We aim to demonstrate the sincerity of the Hong Kong legal profession, and its ability to work alongside mainland enterprises and legal partners to go global and seize new opportunities arising from reform and opening-up," he said.

Barrister Jern-Fei Ng KC of Temple Chambers highlighted opportunities for collaboration in arbitration.

"Shanghai and Hong Kong can further streamline mechanisms in areas such as strengthening judicial cooperation in arbitration, preservation measures, and enforcement of arbitral awards", Ng said.

The delegation's itinerary also includes visits to Hangzhou in Zhejiang province and Nanjing in Jiangsu province.

In addition to the roundtable discussion with Shanghai lawyers and businesses, the delegation visited Shanghai's judicial departments.

Lam will also attend the unveiling ceremony of the Jiangsu-Hong Kong Legal and Business Integration Service Platform in Nanjing.