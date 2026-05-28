Hongkou Upgrades 'Elite 100' Program to Support Young Talent

​[Photo/WeChat account of Shanghai Hongkou District Talent Development Service Center]

Shanghai's Hongkou district has launched its upgraded "Elite 100" Youth Talent Development Program, aiming to optimize its full‑cycle support ecosystem for young professionals engaged in innovation and entrepreneurship.

I. Introduction to "Elite 100"

The program targets key and future industries at both the municipal and district levels. It introduces four major initiatives to provide outstanding young talent with one-time financial support, multi-dimensional talent services, and high-quality development platforms.

II. Four initiatives

- First Stop Plan

- Future Plan

- Excellent Talent Plan

- Partner Plan

The program recognizes about 50 outstanding candidates each year, offering support that includes one‑time financial grants, multi‑dimensional talent services, and high‑quality development platforms for university graduates, young innovators and entrepreneurs, pioneering talent, and talent‑recruiting partners.

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III. Eligibility

Basic conditions: Applicants must be aged 40 or below, comply with laws and regulations, and demonstrate integrity and professionalism.

Plan 1: First Stop Plan

Target: Outstanding university graduates newly recruited to work in Hongkou.

Requirements:

1. Have obtained, within the past two years, a master's degree or higher from a QS-ranked top-100 university or a "Double First-Class" university.

2. Align with the development of key or future industries in Shanghai or Hongkou district.

3. Demonstrate specific scientific research capabilities or strong development potential.

Direct pathway: Applicants who successfully take on projects at a postdoctoral innovation practice base may qualify for direct inclusion.

Plan 2: Future Plan

Target: Outstanding young talent who come to Hongkou for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Basic conditions:

(1) Hold a bachelor's degree or higher and be the principal founder of an entrepreneurial project.

(2) The project possesses fully independent intellectual property rights.

Sub‑categories Requirements Direct pathway Young entrepreneurial talent 1. Seed‑stage projects or enterprises registered within 10 years; 2. Students may have educational requirements relaxed if recommended by their school. Priority inclusion if they have won awards in innovation and entrepreneurship competitions. Outstanding entrepreneurial talent 1. Have received angel round financing or been selected for municipal entrepreneurship talent programs; 2. Focus on future industries or disruptive innovation, with business model validation. Finalists of the "Shanghai Talent+" competition. Leading entrepreneurial talent 1. Industry chain leaders, quasi‑unicorn enterprises, or specialized and sophisticated "Little Giant" enterprises; 2. Innovations should solve bottleneck problems or their key performance indicators reach domestic leading levels. Finalists of the "Shanghai Talent+" competition.

Plan 3: Excellent Talent Plan

Target: High‑quality, specialized, and innovative young professionals who have made outstanding contributions to Hongkou.

Requirements:

Candidates should be professionals who have made certain contributions and show strong potential in areas such as:

- Contributing to the development of Shanghai's North Bund as a new city benchmark

- Promoting the integration of technological and industrial innovation

- Facilitating the synergy between science, technology, and finance

- Advancing sustainable urban renewal initiatives

- Stimulating innovation and creativity in Hongkou's "three cultural hubs"

- Supporting the construction of a people‑centered city

- Exploring innovative approaches for modern urban governance

Plan 4: Partner Plan

Target: Outstanding young professionals who assist Hongkou in recruiting talent.

1. Support and assist in introducing high‑level talent, high‑quality enterprises, and high‑value projects.

2. Actively promote Hongkou's business environment and development ecosystem, generating strong publicity results.

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IV. Three advantages and five services

(I) Full‑cycle support with tiered assistance:

The four plans provide targeted support across the entire talent chain, from recent graduates and early-stage entrepreneurs to industry leaders and talent recruiters.

(II) Competition‑based evaluation with direct access:

Qualified applicants may be exempt from evaluation. Winners of municipal‑level or higher entrepreneurship competitions and applicants who successfully take on postdoctoral innovation practice base projects can qualify directly for the incentives.

(III) Comprehensive resources:

1. Financial support: One‑time funding.

2. Special services:

- High‑level talent service card;

- Dedicated talent service specialists;

- Business assistance;

- Resource matching;

- Community networking;

- Public welfare opportunities.

3. Development platforms:

- The 50-person forum on innovation and entrepreneurship;

- "Elite 100" Youth Talent Training Camp;

- Knowledge-sharing camps under the "Elite 100" program;

- Special training camps for future sci-tech innovators.

4. Multi‑dimensional assistance:

- Recruitment services;

- Financing matchmaking;

- Entrepreneurship guidance;

- Skills enhancement.

5. Follow-up recommendations:

- Municipal and district-level outstanding talent programs;

- Youth federation and youth volunteer service platforms.

V. Application and recognition

1. Dynamic application:

(1) Employer recommendation: the applicant's employer submits a recommendation to district departments or local subdistrict offices.

(2) Self‑nomination: the applicant submits materials directly.

2. Centralized evaluation:

(1) Materials review: verification of materials and relevant information.

(2) Evaluation: An evaluation committee will conduct reviews or organize project roadshows.

3. Approval and recognition:

The final list will be determined based on evaluation results and public notification procedures.

4. Ongoing tracking:

Regular monitoring will be conducted via designated contacts, visits to talent employers, and symposiums.

Self‑nomination submission email:

hkjingying100@163.com