Hongqiao hub handles 422 million passengers in 2025

​A passenger consults with a staff member at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai's Hongqiao transportation hub handled a total of 422 million passengers in 2025, according to a media briefing on the five-year development achievements of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District on March 16.

By the end of 2025, the Hongqiao transportation hub had become China's largest transportation center, seamlessly linking aviation, railways, long-distance coaches, suburban railways, urban rail, buses, ride-hailing services, and taxis.

Hongqiao Railway Station, connected to six rail corridors, enables passengers to reach 25 cities across the Yangtze River Delta within two hours, covering 60 percent of the region's cities. The station transported 155 million passengers in 2024, solidifying its position as a national hub.

Over the past five years, the Hongqiao business district has strengthened its roles as a regional hub of transportation, exhibition, commerce, and scientific innovation, while rolling out policies to support its development as an international trade platform.

From 2021 to 2025, the district added 189 headquarters, bringing the total number of headquarters recognized at the municipal level to 283. Since 2024, it has attracted 56 new headquarters, generating more than 280 billion yuan ($40.66 billion) in annual revenue.

In 2025, the district secured 922 industrial and investment projects, each with registered capital exceeding 10 million yuan, with a total investment of 50.6 billion yuan, up 24 percent year-on-year.

It also recorded 9,963 newly established entities in 2025, an increase of 15.2 percent year-on-year, alongside $659 million in foreign investment, up 70.9 percent.

Total investment across the Hongqiao International CBD reached 24.77 billion yuan in 2025.

The district is also expanding the spillover effects of the China International Import Expo. Three major trading platforms, including Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center and the Greeland Global Commodity Trading Hub, are facilitating the conversion of exhibits into goods and exhibitors into long-term investors.