[City News]

[In Photos] Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Magic

by yicaiglobal
June 16, 2026
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Shanghai Disney Resort marks its 10th anniversary today. As the sixth Disney theme park worldwide and the first in mainland China, it has welcomed over 100 million visitors since its opening, becoming a benchmark for the localization of global entertainment brands in China.

Visitors snap photos as a stage performance unfolds in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Andrew Bolstein, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, poses for a photo with a visitor.

Cast members at Shanghai Disneyland warmly welcome visitors.

Disney classics such as Mickey Mouse and LinaBell, a character created by Shanghai Disneyland, take the stage at last night’s celebration event.

Fireworks and a light show illuminate the sky above the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

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