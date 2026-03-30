[In Photos] Shanghai Hosts First Twin Hills Drone Festival

The inaugural Twin Hills Drone Festival is currently taking place at Shanghai Expo Culture Park, the former site of the 2010 World Expo. The event explores the deep integration of cutting-edge technology with urban culture and tourism, while also promoting the development of the low-altitude economy.

The festival runs from March 28 to April 19, allowing residents and visitors to get an up-close look at various low-altitude aircraft, including electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Attendees also have the opportunity to experience operating drones under the guidance of professionals.

The opening ceremony of the drone festival was held on March 28, featuring humanoid robots from Unitree Robotics performing alongside a coordinated drone aerial formation in a high-tech dance performance.

The picture shows an eVTOL aircraft from Chinese drone manufacturer EHang Holdings on display at the festival, with its cockpit open for visitors to observe.

Families experience drone flight controls under the guidance of professional instructors.

A young child experiences drone flight from a first-person perspective using a headset display.

The picture shows two children sitting on the wing of a light sport aircraft displayed at the event while taking photos to commemorate their experience.