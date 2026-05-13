Inaugural Shanghai Lifelong Learning Courses Exhibition to Be Held in Oct

​The Shanghai Lifelong Learning Courses Exhibition, an upgraded version of China's first senior learning exhibition, will run from Oct 17 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The inaugural Shanghai Lifelong Learning Courses Exhibition, an upgraded version of China's first senior learning exhibition, will run from Oct 17 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, expanding from a senior-only event to a comprehensive all-age lifelong learning platform.

Nearly doubling in scale from its 2025 debut and co-branded as the Shanghai Exhibition of Courses for Seniors, this year's exhibition will span 12,000 square meters, host over 200 organizations, feature over 1,000 high-quality courses, and draw an estimated 150,000 on-site visitors.

"Learning slows aging," Jia Wei, dean of Shanghai Open University, the event's lead organizer, said. "Our mission is to deliver inclusive public courses: quality classes close to home, fun daily-life courses, practical entrepreneurship courses, and cutting-edge digital-age courses."

​The Shanghai Lifelong Learning Courses Exhibition, an upgraded version of China's first senior learning exhibition, will run from Oct 17 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The exhibition features a dual-track curriculum system catering to both senior citizens and younger generations, including students, working professionals and entrepreneurs.

For senior learners, highlighted courses include silver-haired anchor live streaming, AI stringless guitar lessons, traditional Chinese clothing handicrafts, medicinal food therapy, and elderly wealth management.

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group has translated its pharmaceutical expertise into community health courses covering cardiovascular prevention, chronic disease care, seasonal wellness, and scientific exercise rehabilitation.

​The Shanghai Lifelong Learning Courses Exhibition, an upgraded version of China's first senior learning exhibition, will run from Oct 17 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

"We will also focus on seniors' emotional well-being, intergenerational bonds and sleep quality through interactive activities," Xia Guodong, representative of the group, said.

For students, young professionals and entrepreneurs, the exhibition offers practical skills training aligned with emerging industries.

These include digital economy courses such as anchoring and short-video creation; lifestyle service courses including professional organizing, coffee tasting and pet grooming; and urban service courses covering high-end medical accompaniment, elderly care, premium housekeeping and emergency first aid.

​​The Shanghai Lifelong Learning Courses Exhibition, an upgraded version of China's first senior learning exhibition, will run from Oct 17 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

"As young people, we face rapid technological changes that have spawned many new professions," Gu Yonghao, a student entrepreneur, said. "We urgently need practical, employable and entrepreneurial 'golden courses' to guide us, enhance our capabilities and pave our career paths."

Parallel to the exhibition, the 2026 International Conference on Digital Lifelong Learning will be held from Oct 16 to 17. Co-hosted by Shanghai Open University, UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, and UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, it will gather global experts to discuss AI-enabled learning, system construction and future competency development, providing global insights for Shanghai's learning city development.

​​The Shanghai Lifelong Learning Courses Exhibition, an upgraded version of China's first senior learning exhibition, will run from Oct 17 to 19 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]